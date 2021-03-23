SC Democrat appears on Fox News to promote bill banning transgender procedures on minors

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina Democrat facing the scorn of some state party leaders for sponsoring a bill that would bar doctors from prescribing medications to delay puberty or performing gender-altering surgery on people under the age of 18 is drawing national attention.
State Rep. Cezar McKnight, D-Kingstree, appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss his legislation, which is co-sponsored by 27 Republicans including some of the Statehouse’s most conservative lawmakers and expected to have its first hearing in April. Opponents say it's yet another attempt by the Legislature to infringe on rights of South Carolina' LGBTQ community.
McKnight said Carlson, whose show is one of the most watched on cable, asked him to appear.
“Me and Tucker Carlson go together like chocolate ice cream and onions,” McKnight told the Post and Courier shortly before making his appearance. But “quite frankly, it's an opportunity for people to hear what I have to say and how I say it and not allow myself to be demonized by trolls on Twitter."
During the show, Carlson praised McKnight for having courage and standing against "big business" and the NCAA — powerful groups who have influenced public health policy in statehouses nationwide.
"You've obviously caused a lot of trouble for yourself by doing this. Why did you do it?" Carlson asked about what's been called the “S.C. Minor Child Compassion and Protection Act” that was introduced on March 9.
If signed into law, doctors who violate it could be hit with felony charges and up to 20 years in prison.
"In South Carolina, you have to be 18 years old to get a tattoo," McKnight told Carlson during the nearly 4-minute segment. "So how is it that you can get an irrevocable procedure performed on you at any age during your adolescence? It's ridiculous."
McKnight’s proposal drew a strong response from the S.C. Democratic Party, whose executive committee issued a resolution condemning the bill just after it was introduced.
"I don't know why Rep. McKnight has chosen this particular issue," party chairman Trav Robertson told the Post and Courier March 23. "It's just downright bizarre on his part."
States including Alabama, Kansas, Missouri and Montana have introduced similar legislation.
McKnight insists his measure isn’t designed to step on the rights of transgender people.
He fought hard to re-insert sexual orientation back into a hate crimes bill that is headed to the S.C. House floor, and also voted against a proposal to keep transgender women off middle and high school sports teams.
McKnight said he’s unfazed by criticism within his party.
“I’m a minority. I’m not going to sit here and try to pile onto anyone,” said McKnight, who is Black. “There are lot of people who feel as if children need the chance to get through their childhood before they make such a decision.”
State Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Democrat and fellow member of South Carolina’s Legislative Black Caucus, said he could see why Democrats were upset at what they saw as a restrictive measure put forth by a member of their own party.
“There are certain things that are very consistent across America, in terms of what it means to be a Democrat: embracing people’s right to be an individual, to like what they want to like, to love who they want to love, to do with their life and do with their body as they see fit,” Bamberg told the Associated Press this month. “I understand the blowback.”
Drew McKissick, chairman of the S.C. GOP Party, said Democrats’ infighting only highlighted what he characterized as extreme viewpoints in the party overall.
“One lone Democrat decides to hop off their cultural crazy train and the rest of his party throws a conniption fit,” McKissick told the Associated Press this month. “Sane South Carolinians understand the absurdity of sex changes and recognize especially children shouldn’t be allowed to undergo that procedure.”