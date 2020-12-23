SC colleges see chance for more research dollars in Savannah River nuclear lab partnership

COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University have long done work at the federal nuclear research lab near Aiken. Both think a new partnership will build on that.

The Savannah River National Laboratory, on the Department of Energy's Savannah River nuclear site, employs 1,000 people tasked with developing new nuclear waste clean-up technologies for the federal government's $6 billion-per-year program.

Operation of the lab was being overseen by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, which manages the Savannah River Site.

DOE decided to split management under the notion that, if it had a contractor singularly focused on the lab it will get more innovations from its investment. The agency awarded the $3.8 billion, 10-year contract to Ohio-based Battelle Memorial Institute on Tuesday.

Battelle then tapped scientists at USC, Clemson and S.C. State University, as well as Georgia Institute of Technology and University of Georgia, for partners.

Battelle is a seasoned contractor, overseeing eight other national laboratories across the country. The group commonly recruits academic institutions to help fulfill its contracts.

"Battelle values university partnerships in all of its DOE national lab management contracts," spokeswoman Katy Delaney said.

Nuclear and particle physicists from State University of New York conduct research in climate change and renewable energy at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York.

Texas A&M University and the University of California do nuclear energy production and environmental cleanup work at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. University of Tennessee scientists do work at DOE's largest science and energy laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

With the inclusion of S.C. State, this marks the first time the national lab near Aiken will work with a historically black college or university partner, president James Clark said in a statement.

For USC, the partnership could help deliver on a promise by university President Bob Caslen to attract more federal research dollars to the state's flagship university.

The Savannah River announcement comes on the heels of a report that USC would create online continuing education classes for soldiers at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga. The fort is home to the Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Army Cyber Command, charged with cybersecurity for the U.S. military.

Research funding is also a priority for Clemson, which has more than doubled its research expenditures in the last five years, spokesman Joe Galbraith said.

For example, the Upstate university recently announced an $18 million contract with the U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center to develop a prototype to test self-driving, off-road-vehicle technology.

Under the new Savannah River partnership, USC said it will seek joint appointments at the lab for several of its academics. Clemson's Brian Powell was named to one such joint faculty position previously, conducting radioactive waste disposal research.

As another example of past Savannah River lab research, Galbraith said Clemson College of Science professor Stephen Creager helped develop new ways to clean water contaminated by radioactive tritium.