SC college athletes clear legislative hurdle in effort to profit off name, image, likeness

COLUMBIA — A bill allowing South Carolina's collegiate athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness cleared a major hurdle April 28 when the House gave its blessing to a plan proponents say will help with recruitment and retention.

“I never thought we would get to this in college athletics but here we are," state Rep. Jackie Hayes, D-Hamer, said before a 113-15 vote to approve the proposal that squeaked out of the Senate by a single vote April 8.

"But this is a very important bill," Hayes added. "If we’re going to compete with everybody else in the country, we need to pass this.”

Currently, amateur athletes can’t be compensated for personal appearances, product promotions or other brand-building projects even as the NCAA collects almost $1 billion in annual revenue.

But states have begun writing their own laws allowing players to be paid for the off-field reputations they build, and South Carolina is surrounded by neighbors that have such measures on the books, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

“It’s not something anybody wanted to take up right now, but circumstances have put us here,” state Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Myrtle Beach, said. “We need this legislation, and we need to pass it clean. Hopefully, we’ll never have to use it.”

South Carolina’s name, image and likeness bill wouldn’t take hold until a year after it’s signed into law, giving the NCAA time to develop a uniform policy. But if that doesn’t happen, lawmakers said the state needs to make sure it’s staying competitive.

State Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Columbia Democrat and former standout basketball player at the College of Charleston, said the legislation is needed.

“During my years at the College of Charleston, there were plenty of times I had to get up at 5:30 in the morning for practice and then go to class,” he said. Then it was back to the gym, film sessions and evening shoot arounds.

“You have no time to get an outside job,” Johnson said.

While athletes wouldn’t be paid for performance, they could get paid by teaming with third parties on sponsorships, guest appearances and other marketing events that use their name, image and likeness.

They’d also be able to retain agents as they pursue endorsement deals. There are 136 agents registered through the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the bill’s fiscal impact statement.

Representatives of three large schools in the state have thrown their support behind the effort. Athletic directors from Coastal Carolina University, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina testified in favor of the provision during committee hearings earlier in the month.

A cursory third reading of the bill is required before the measure goes to Gov. Henry McMaster for his final approval.