SC capital region schools ready to offer more virtual classes even as COVID outbreak slows

COLUMBIA — Even if the coronavirus pandemic tapers off with more people getting vaccinated, school administrators around the state’s capital region said they plan to keep in place virtual learning options after discovering demand for the curriculum among parents, students and staff.

"I don't know if it's ever going to be the No. 1 option, but I think it's cemented its place in American education,” said Joshua Kitchens, executive director of Columbia-based Connections Academy, a full-time online charter school that launched in 2008.

One in 10 school districts nationwide have already adopted, plan to adopt or are considering virtual schooling as a more permanent option, according a survey by California-based nonprofit think tank RAND Corp. issued in December.

Richland School District Two, Lexington-Richland 5 and Lexington County’s two largest districts have committed to a yearlong virtual option for at least the 2021-22 academic year, while Richland One has yet to make a final decision whether to broaden its existing program.

All of them will blend real-time streaming technology with independent study.

“Not only is there a local demand for an online learning option, but online learning has really become an expectation,” Howard Bissell, instructional technology director at Lexington One, told trustees at a recent meeting.

Officials there are projecting enrollment of up to 1,200 sixth through 12th graders in its Lexington One Online Learning Academy, or LOOLA, in 2021-22. That program will be staffed by up to 55 teachers and students will have a chance to participate in extracurricular activities and sports through the school they’re zoned into.

Almost a third of the 27,000 students in South Carolina’s sixth largest district were learning online in some capacity over the past year— 7,500 in all.

With access to the district’s information technology resources and the opportunity to enroll in college and career readiness courses, the online option will run parallel to traditional face-to-face learning.

“Our teachers have learned how to do their jobs differently while keeping the well-being of their students front and center,” Bissell said.

Karen York, a spokeswoman for Richland One, said district officials had a virtual high school program in place prior to the pandemic, which currently has 6,046 students enrolled. That will continue into 2021-22, but talks of expanding it to other grade levels have not yet happened.

Initially born out of necessity as classrooms shut down last spring, the early rollout of virtual programming among South Carolina public schools was disastrous as attendance wasn’t taken in some cases, technology gaps prevented reliable online connections and teachers lacked proper training.

In July, state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman made a promise to lawmakers as districts prepared to continue with virtual teaching into last fall.

“Things will be different,” she said. “We have much greater expectations.”

Lexington Two superintendent Nicholas Wade will ask his governing board on Feb. 25 to extend online learning through next year, but doesn’t see it becoming a permanent piece of the district’s programming.

“Having a vaccine available and actually receiving it are two different things, so unless all of the sudden we have 200 million single doses available by the time school starts, I don't see how this can't be an option,” he said.

Along with implementing the virtual option, Lexington Two trustees will be asked to set up student attendance and work completion criteria.

Building an academic infrastructure with rigorous standards and accountability is the only way for virtual learning to work, a West Columbia school leader says.

“As a principal in a school right now, I can tell our kids are missing socialization because they associate home with play and school with work and changing that dichotomy, it's tough for kids to understand that,” Brian Newsome, principal of Gray Collegiate Academy and member of the state Education Oversight Committee, said during a Feb. 8 meeting.

Trustees in Lexington-Richland 5, which educates 17,500 students, will consider a suggestion by district leaders to roll out a K-12 virtual platform next year that could host up to 1,292 students with the expectation of making it a permanent piece of the curriculum.

Many districts are able to offer virtual learning for another year because expenses are covered through CARES Act funding. But once that money dries up, absorbing the costs internally could make it difficult for poorer areas to keep a program running.

“As we're looking ahead, we're trying to make this a program that would more of a commitment, three to four years, so we can get some data on it and then make sure we're calibrating our programming to make sure our students are getting a quality education,” Superintendent Christina Melton said.

An U.S. Census Bureau study last year found 93 percent of households with school aged children had some form of distance learning during the pandemic.

Adapting to such a massive shift in educational norms can’t happen without the kind of planning being discussed in Midlands board rooms, said Christine DiStefano, a professor of educational psychology and research at the University of South Carolina.

“If remote learning is going to continue, there needs to be a way to encourage engagement and make sure that lessons are turned in,” she told the state Education Oversight Committee on Feb. 8. “Educators are noting high levels of stress and anxiety and so additional ways to provide information would be helpful for them.”

James Ann Lynch Sheley, assistant superintendent for academics in Richland Two, said the district is starting to build enrollment projections for the yearlong virtual option it will offer next year.

“It’s a super hard decision for parents to make and we’re really, really respectful of that. Right now, we’re monitoring the numbers every single day,” Sheley said. Parents will have a May opt-in deadline for next year’s virtual learning option because “we want a seamless opening with no confusion.”

Sheley said preparing now for a virtual pathway is also an effort to assure that teachers feel part of the process and have a foundation to work off.

“Our teachers have been incredible and we don’t want to lose them and we can’t continue to ask them to do this,” she said.

State Rep. Raye Felder, a Fort Mill Republican and member of the Education Oversight Committee, said bringing teachers into the planning for online models is essential as many have expressed frustration over the past year as decisions have been made without their input.

“We don't have another entire school year to figure this out. These children are very far behind and these teachers, they've done a yeoman's job with what they've had to work with, but they're frustrated as well,” she said.

Kitchens, director of the Connections Academy, said for the first time his school had to adopt an enrollment cap as demand exploded. Currently, he has 6,250 students hailing from all 46 counties.

“A lot of these brick-and-mortar school districts are seeing this as a viable option,” he said. “We need to make sure that services we're providing are exceptional so it's definitely forced us to make sure that we are keeping up and we are moving forward.”