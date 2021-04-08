SC bill to ban transgender women from girls' high school sports resurfaces in Statehouse

COLUMBIA — A controversial effort to bar transgender women from playing on girls’ high school sports teams resurfaced for debate in the S.C. House two weeks after lawmakers shelved it over economic impact and civil rights concerns.

Known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” the legislation, sponsored by Pelzer Republican state Rep. Ashley Trantham, would limit participation in middle and high school sports to a person’s birth gender, and allows for legal action to be taken by somebody kept off a team in place of a transgender athlete.

It moved out of a House Judiciary subcommittee April 8 by a 3-1 vote.

More than a dozen people spoke against it, and 90 teachers statewide sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to again reject the legislation.

“Here we are again. After all, this has been addressed and tabled and put away, so I don't know if it's just pride at this point or what,” said Deb Foreman, president of the Spartanburg PFLAG chapter, a national organization of parents, families and allies of LGBTQ people. “Why do you all continue to set a table dishing up platefuls of discrimination?”

The letter, published online April 8 by SC United For Justice and Equality, echoes opposition raised by S.C. Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman, who called into an earlier committee meeting denouncing the proposed ban. Hers was among testimony taken over the course of four hours during initial deliberations.

"The far-reaching negative impacts of these bill are very real, and very alarming: Transgender students, like other students, deserve the same opportunities to thrive as any other student. That means being able to participate in school athletics, through which they can learn sportsmanship, leadership and self discipline, and build a sense of belonging with their peers," the letter states.

Despite heavy Republican support, the measure hit a roadblock in the House Judiciary Committee last month because of language that was viewed to be too simplistic in its definition of gender. It also failed to address science used by sports organizations such as the NCAA and International Olympics Committee to determine eligibility.

Twice in the past five years, waivers have been granted in South Carolina to transgender women seeking spots on a girls’ team, S.C. High School Sports League officials have said. None have been issued for transgender men, though two such requests have been made.

Gone from the new version of the bill are such descriptions, which backers hope gives it an easier chance at passage.

Its preamble was pared down to "make it clear the bill only was aimed at making sure we have fair competition in South Carolina," state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, and subcommittee chairman, said. McCravy, state Rep. Sylleste Davis, R-Moncks Corner and state Rep. Chris Murphy, R-North Charleston, voted April 8 in favor of the bill.

Democratic state Rep. Spencer Wetmore of Folly Beach said the S.C. High School Sports' League's existing policies in granting waivers makes the potential ban unnecessary. She also worried about the message it sent to an already marginalized group.

"I don't understand why our politics depend on demonizing other people, and I don't understand why this is the priority. We have really good policy pending in this committee," she said.

Roughly 3 percent of all South Carolina adults are LGBTQ, though just how many are transgender is unknown, but a 2019 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey showed that 2 percent of school students identify as transgender.

Similar legislation to the "Save Women's Sports Act" has been introduced in conservative-majority statehouses across the nation, where it has run into legal challenges and civil rights complaints. In August 2020, a federal judge ruled that transgender women and girls in Idaho can’t be barred from competing in sports based on their gender identity, overruling that state’s Legislature.