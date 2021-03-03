Trans athletes competing in school sports is rare. SC lawmakers advance potential ban.

COLUMBIA — While it’s rare for transgender athletes to compete on South Carolina middle and high school sports teams — it has happened twice in the last five years — the opportunity for future competitors to have that chance may be narrowing.
Hours of emotional debate resumed March 3 on a proposal to limit participation on those teams to a person’s biological gender, creating a needless civil rights battle should the measure become law, opponents warned.
Even so, a House Judiciary subcommittee voted 3-1 to approve the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” legislation sponsored by state Rep. Ashley Trantham, a Pelzer Republican. The legislation adds South Carolina to 20 other states that have introduced similar laws, according to the Center for American Progress.
“South Carolina has a proud history of cultivating talented and successful female athletes. For years, we have witnessed our daughters chase their dreams,” state Rep. Pelzer, told a House panel during the bill’s first hearing on Feb. 23.
“Unfortunately, the next generation of female athletes in South Carolina may not have the chance to excel at those same sports,” she said. “We must act to restore a level playing field for women athletes.”
Trantham’s bill requires athletic teams to allow competitors based solely on their biological sex and authorizes legal action for people who are kept off a team based on another person’s gender identity.
Among those who spoke against the transgender athlete ban was state Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman, who called in to the committee while traveling back from watching her alma mater, the Saluda High School girls’ basketball team win its first title since 1953.
"I know how important athletics is to what we're trying to do in our public schools across South Carolina,” Spearman said. “My responsibility as state superintendent is to make sure every child feels protected when they are in school and when they are on the athletic field, and I believe this bill does damage to that.”
South Carolina High School Sports League bylaws currently prohibit athletes of the opposite gender to compete on a team, per a 2016 guideline. Since then, four waivers have been requested and two granted, both for transgender women, commissioner Jerome Singleton told lawmakers.
“It is so important that we protect female sports at the high school and middle school level. Women have fought for so long to have equal rights and protection in society,” said Elizabeth Enns, senior pastor at Antioch International Church in Fort Mill. “Our girls need physical activity and the option for competitive sports. Girls’ sports should be exclusively for girls.”
She was one of more than 30 people to testify over hours of deliberations by the subcommittee that started on Feb. 23. An identical bill sponsored by state Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, is awaiting action by the Education Committee.
Advocates said H. 3477 is the latest attack on the state’s LGBTQ population, and is not needed to ensure fair competition.
“Transgender and intersex people exist, even though you all seem to care about two gender identities and two sexes. This is a bunch of paper tiger paranoia,” said Melissa Moore, a former executive director of Charleston-based We Are Family. “When adults bully children as you do with this legislation, it is abhorrent.”
A 2019 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey showed that 2 percent of school students identify transgender.
The potential ban has generated buzz from high-profile names on both sides of the issue, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Alliance Defending Freedom, which has a “Men in Women’s Sports” section on its website.
The alliance cites a December 2020 British Association of Sport and Medicine study that found transgender women performed 31 percent more push-ups and 15 percent more sit-ups in one minute and ran 1 ½ miles 21 percent faster than biological women. After two years of hormone therapy, scientists found the disparity among push-up and sit-up rates disappeared, but transgender women still ran 12 percent faster.
However, the NCAA allows transgender women to compete on female teams after taking a year of testosterone suppression treatment.