SC attorney general sends remaining Statehouse probe cases to Upstate prosecutor

COLUMBIA — S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson's office has given the final Statehouse probe cases to Spartanburg prosecutor Barry Barnette, a month after a longtime special prosecutor returned control of the investigation to Wilson.

Barnette, the 7th Circuit solicitor since 2011, will handle corruption and perjury cases against former state Reps. Jim Harrison and Tracy Edge, former state Sen. John Courson and GOP political consultant Richard Quinn.

Like he did in first handing over control of the probe in 2014, Wilson had a conflict with defendants. Quinn, considered one of the state's prominent political kingmakers, had run Wilson's campaigns. The former lawmakers were Quinn clients or employees.

The prosecution of the cases continues to carry political overtones.

Harrison, Edge and Courson all are Republicans along with Wilson. The former lawmakers were all charged when the probe was controlled by Democratic 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe of Orangeburg. Now, the cases will be handled by Barnette, a Republican who succeeded Trey Gowdy in office.

During a six-year span in charge of the probe, Pascoe won guilty pleas and verdicts against Quinn and five GOP lawmakers, including Quinn’s son, but not without Wilson suing to wrest back control.

Wilson was not successful until Harrison sued over his corruption and perjury conviction and won a partial victory in the S.C. Supreme Court in January.

Harrison's perjury conviction remained, but the state high court vacated his corruption conviction because Pascoe overstepped his authority.

Harrison and Wilson’s office argued Pascoe was supposed to focus on two lawmakers mentioned in a redacted portion of a State Law Enforcement Division investigation report. Pascoe pursued indictments beyond those named in the report, including Harrison.

Pascoe returned the remaining cases to Wilson in February. Wilson, in turn, removed himself from any involvement with defendants and put Chief Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Young in charge.

It was Young who handed over the probe cases to Barnette in a letter this week.

Barnette's office will decide whether to pursue a misconduct charge against Harrison after the Supreme Court vacated his conviction. Harrison was charged with failing to report that he earned nearly $1 million while working for Quinn for 13 years.

Barnette also will recommend any penalties for Courson, who agreed to help prosecutors after pleading guilty to corruption in 2018. The 7th Circuit Solicitor's office also will oversee Edge's corruption and perjury charges, and Quinn's pending perjury charges, which came after illegal lobbying allegations.

Barnette must inform the Attorney General's office if investigators find any new charges against new defendants, Young wrote in his letter. The Attorney General's office also will help pay for travel and housing costs.

"I greatly appreciate you taking on this task," Young wrote at the end of his letter.