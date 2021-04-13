SC Attorney General leads opposition to DC statehood in letter to president, Congress

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading 21 of his peers calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to reject statehood for Washington, D.C.

In a letter sent by Wilson to the president and Congressional leaders on April 13, the Republican attorneys general said efforts to make the nation’s capital a state would take constitutional amendment rather than ordinary legislative approval.

While the Constitution sets a maximum size of 10 square miles for the federal district, Wilson and others say language setting that boundary doesn’t allow for the creation of a new state through simple legislation.

Their letter comes in response to resolutions introduced in January by Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democratic delegate to the U.S. House representing the District of Columbia, and U.S. Sen. Thomas Carper, D-Del., pushing to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

Statehood would give D.C. two senators and a fully voting member of the House. Washington historically votes Democratic.

The attorneys general threatened to sue if Congress makes Washington, D.C., a state.

In addition to constitutional worries, the attorneys general say making Washington, D.C., a state would give its residents more power than those living in other states.

Home to many federal department heads, agency leaders and lobbyists, the city already has outsized influence within American politics, their letter states.

“The notion that Members of Congress, many of whom spend substantially more time in the District than at home, do not adequately represent the interests of the residents is absurd,” they wrote.

Granting statehood to the city of nearly 700,000 would also establish an “elite ruling class” since language in the resolutions would allow D.C. residents to vote absentee in other states, the GOP attorneys argued.

With populations greater than those of Vermont and Wyoming and comparable to Delaware, supporters of a D.C. statehood push say it would open up federal aid opportunities such as access to coronavirus relief funding and give the district Congressional representation its lacked for 231 years.

In 2016, D.C. voted overwhelmingly to become the 51st state, with 79 percent of voters backing a Congressional petition for statehood.