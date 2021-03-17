SC Attorney General calls portion of Biden's COVID-19 relief plan unconstitutional

COLUMBIA — S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is among 21 Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the Biden administration over its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying it could prevent states from putting in place any tax cuts or rebates even if they do not involve the latest federal cash infusion.

States are not supposed to use the stimulus money as part of tax reduction efforts, but some state attorneys general think the language in the law could put the brakes on any tax relief plan, including deductions and credits.

In a seven-page letter sent March 16 to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Wilson joined 20 colleagues in arguing for changes in the language in sections of the bill that provide $350 billion to help states cover pandemic-related costs that they think restricts lawmakers’ ability to craft tax reduction plans.

“Such federal usurpation of state tax policy would represent the greatest attempted invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic,” the letter states in calling the provision unconstitutional.

It goes on to outline proposals moving through seven state legislatures designed to ease tax burdens on their residents. Though South Carolina isn’t among them, Wilson fears the broadly worded sections of Biden’s “American Rescue Plan Act” could hamstring legislators moving forward.

Wilson wants Treasury officials to adopt a more “sensible interpretation” that gives states flexibility to use its money however lawmakers see fit.

The letter gives Biden administration officials until March 23 to clarify how those billions can be used before “additional appropriate action” is taken.

In February, Gov. Henry McMaster joined 22 other governors opposing Biden’s stimulus bill, faulting how it sent federal allocations to states. The same bill is sending $1,400 checks to some taxpayers.

“Unlike all previous federal funding packages, the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies,” the governors' letter said.