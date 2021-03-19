SC Attorney General again accuses Biden of overreach, this time over pipeline cancellation

COLUMBIA — Republican S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a third complaint in 10 days accusing Democratic President Joe Biden of executive overreach, this time over canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Wilson joined 20 GOP state attorneys general in suing Biden on March 18 for stopping the 1,200 pipeline from Nebraska to Alberta, Canada, over environmental damage from producing the oil.

Power over the pipeline project rests with Congress the state legal leaders argue in their federal lawsuit filed in Texas.

The attorneys general say Biden's decision made soon after taking office in January will cost an estimated 42,000 jobs and $2 billion in revenue. The pipeline would transport 800,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

"The pipeline is a key component of the national economy and national security, but regardless of how you feel about the pipeline, the fact is that the president doesn’t have the authority to cancel it because it was authorized by Congress,” Wilson said in a statement. “I will always fight to defend the Constitutional separation of powers no matter who is in office and President Biden’s order is clearly unconstitutional.”

Republican President Donald Trump kick started pipeline work through an executive order in 2017, reversing a decision by Democratic President Barack Obama.

This is the third complaint about a Biden policy that Wilson, who is expected to seek a fourth term in 2022 and could eye higher office in the future, has joined in a short span with other Republican state attorneys general.

On March 17, Wilson announced he was part of another 21-state, GOP-led complaint against the Biden administration, arguing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package could prevent states from cutting taxes.

White House and congressional leaders did not want the $350 billion sent to states used to cover pandemic-related costs earmarked for tax cuts, rebates or credits.

But Wilson and the other attorneys general sent a letter saying the provision could block any state tax reduction measures, even those not using stimulus money. The letter accused the White House of overreach into state authority and threatened legal action if nothing changed.

On March 9, Wilson joined 11 other GOP state attorneys general in suing the Biden administration over an executive order putting a "social cost" on greenhouse gas emissions in determining federal regulations.

Like with the pipeline, the state legal chiefs said the president crossed into territory that belongs to Congress. Wilson said South Carolinians "could be left in the dust" under the new regulation standards.

S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said Wilson should focus on helping South Carolina expand Medicaid coverage, which will provide a big economic benefit, instead of getting into fights outside the state.

"Alan Wilson wants to be governor so bad that he will waste South Carolina tax dollars on frivolous lawsuits that have nothing to with South Carolina," Robertson said. "He's more concerned about what's happening in other states than what's happening in South Carolina."