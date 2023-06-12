SC Arts Commission receives $1M federal grant for art projects, events

COLUMBIA — The National Endowment for the Arts announced a grant of more than $1.1 million to Columbia and Charleston for art projects, programs and services, with the S.C. Arts Commission in Columbia receiving most of the funding.

The NEA's largest grant program, the Grants for Arts Program is dedicating more than $1 million to the Columbia-based state arts commission, while granting just $40,000 to the city of Charleston and $15,000 to Columbia's Watering Hole Poetry Organization.

While the S.C. Arts Commission is receiving $1,072,400 from the agency, details of how the money will be spent remain unclear. NEA documents said the funding's purpose is to support "arts programs, services, and activities associated with carrying out the agency's ... strategic plan."

It's the second round of grant approvals on the fiscal year, NEA officials said, with more than 1,100 projects across the country out of nearly 2,000 applications approved for a total of over $31 million.

"Project-based funding will support opportunities for public engagement with the arts and arts education, the integration of the arts with strategies that promote the health and well-being of people and communities, and the improvement of overall capacity and capabilities within the arts sector," NEA spokeswoman Allison Hill said, adding that the funding is meant to support arts programs across a wide range of disciplines.

The SC Arts Commission reported in February that arts-related organizations, like museums and performing arts centers, generated more than $14 billion in 2021. The report, from University of South Carolina professor Joseph Von Nessen, found that more than $350 million in tax revenue is generated by arts organizations like the Columbia Museum of Art, local art galleries and other arts institutions across the state.

"Seeing the (economic) impact is pretty important," said Chad Henderson, a spokesperson for the SC Philharmonic. "The reason why (arts organizations) make such an impact is because they serve the community ..., which seems to have a great impact on the state budget."

The specific purpose of the $40,000 award to Charleston is also unclear. The NEA reported that the funding will go to local arts agencies to "support the creation of public art and the preservation of existing cultural assets."

The agency did report details of the $15,000 award to the Watering Hole Poetry organization, however. That funding is specifically for a writing retreat and online craft talks.







The next deadline for organizations interested in applying for Grants for Arts Projects is July 6.

Officials with the federal agency said the total award this year is more than $103 million, doled out to all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

NEA Chairwoman Maria Rosario Jackson said the grant is meant to "support a wide range of projects, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” in the agency's May 24 announcement.

“These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design," she said.

Click here for more news from Columbia, S.C.