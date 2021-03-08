Sam Johnson picks up endorsements from 2 Columbia City Council members in mayor's race

COLUMBIA — Sam Johnson has picked up endorsements from two members of Columbia City Council in his bid for mayor.

Council members Ed McDowell and Sam Davis are backing Johnson, his campaign announced March 8. Johnson is a former aide to current Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann also have announced they are running for mayor on Nov. 2.

Now Johnson has announced support from two of their colleagues.

“I’m proud to stand with these two leaders today because this is our vision, a Columbia where every man, woman and child has the chance to live up to his or her potential,” Johnson said in a news release.

Johnson's campaign had raised $13,646 from more than 50 donors, according to initial required state filings in February. Devine reported $1,500 on hand in her initial filing and Rickenmann had dropped $1,000 into his campaign, filings showed.

Benjamin announced in February he won't seek a fourth term, opening the door to potential successors. With Rickenmann leaving his District 4 seat and Devine her citywide at-large post, the council could have four new faces on the seven-member body in 2022.

Davis had previously announced he won't seek another term representing North Columbia in District 1. He said he backed Johnson for his work to bring more business to the North Main corridor and have minority contractors involved in BullStreet District construction.

"Sam is not just satisfied with the Columbia we have now," Davis said. "He dares to imagine the Columbia we want to see going forward."

McDowell, who represents District 2 that includes portions of downtown and northeast Columbia, said he admired Johnson's vision.

"He pushes us. He challenges us," McDowell said. "How wonderful it is to have his kind of energy."