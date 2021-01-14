Riverbanks Zoo koala Lottie, believed to be the world's oldest, dies at 19

COLUMBIA — Lottie’s entire life defied the odds.

In her infancy, the Queensland koala arrived at Columbia’s Riverbanks Zoo and Garden through a rare agreement with the Australian government, avoiding the perils of habitat loss, predators and other threats she would have faced in the wild.

By the time she died this week at 19 — perhaps the oldest koala on Earth and nearly double the species’ natural lifespan — Lottie had birthed 11 joeys with 15 grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, helping to seed an entire generation of the iconic captive marsupials across North American facilities.

“She just did everything right. Keepers loved her, and she came here to bring new genes into our captive population (in North America). That was very, very significant for Riverbanks and brought awareness to a very unique and pretty cool species,” said John Davis, the zoo’s director of animal care and welfare.

One of South Carolina’s most popular animal attractions, Lottie is credited with bringing millions of visitors to the capital city’s zoo since arriving in 2003 and spending much of her time on the left side of the knockabout. Beyond that, her Methuselah-like longevity gave researchers an understanding about koala biology and behavior that could mean better quality of care for surviving ones.

Davis said Lottie’s keepers started to notice mobility issues when she turned 16, but an acupuncture regimen relieved her of the pain and contributed to her overall health. That same year, she gave birth to Charlotte, her last joey, who also lives at Riverbanks.

Riverbanks is one of just 10 North American zoos with koalas in its care, and there are only about 50 in all. Sites in Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego and Columbus, Ohio, have the animals as well — all part of Lottie’s prolific family tree.

Even before the Australian bush fires of 2019 and 2020 thinned the native koala population by as much as third, the docile animals were already imperiled. According to the Australian Koala Foundation, there are less than 100,000 wild koalas left, and the figure could be as low as 43,000.

“She was such a wonderful mom. She took such great care and was successful with her joeys,” Davis said. “We want to maintain a good pedigree and self-sustaining population.”

Keeping them in captivity is expensive. Davis said it costs about $30,000 a year each just to feed them, since koalas eat only eucalyptus leaves. Riverbanks officials pay to have them shipped in twice a week and have a reserve stash to ensure their diet is uninterrupted.

In March, Charlotte was introduced to 7½-year-old Coedie, who came to the zoo from Toledo, Ohio, as a mate. The pair have yet to consummate their relationship, but officials are hopeful that will change in the spring, solidifying Lottie’s remarkable contributions to her species.

The zoo announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Lottie had died, with an outpouring of support following. Davis said a tribute to the beloved marsupial is in the works, but for now caretakers are happy to let Lottie’s fans share their memories.

“It was sad, but we’re celebrating Lottie. Celebrating her life and what she meant to the community,” he said. “The fact people could come here and watch her and celebrate her successes, there was something about Lottie. Her face could really grab you.”