Rival biker gangs clashed in deadly melee at Columbia motorcycle shop: 'It was mayhem'

COLUMBIA — Rival biker gangs clashed in a sloppy melee at a Columbia motorcycle dealership that led to a man killing a member of his own crew, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

During a brawl in the parking lot of Capital City Cycles during the afternoon of March 11, three men were shot, one stabbed and one man killed after being bludgeoned by a cane, Lott said during a news conference March 15.

Charles Lilly, 55, of Beech Island died in the scrum at the shop on Two Notch Road near Interstate 77.

James Hill, 58, was charged with murder and felony assault in Lilly's death and remains in jail. Investigators believe Hill and Lilly were members of the same gang.

Another man, Kristopher Wheat, was arrested and faces a felony mob assault charge in addition to charges for obstruction and unlawful weapon possession.

Wheat is free on bond, Lott said. His bail had been set at $100,000 during a hearing Friday, according to Richland County bond court.

Hill remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Lott declined to name what he called "outlaw biker gangs," saying they were nationally known biker groups with members in South Carolina. He said what led to the men facing off in the parking lot is still being investigated and that everyone who participated will eventually face charges.

"We had a big, dangerous situation — not just to them but to other people that were at the cycle shop," Lott said. "Two Notch Road is a busy place, then we've got gunfire going on and an innocent person could have easily been shot."

Surveillance video from the store allowed deputies to piece together what unfolded, Lott said. In an abbreviated clip released by the sheriff's office, seven men are gathered around motorcycles parked outside the shop.

While two groups face each other, one man charges another and a dogpile forms between two motorcycles as the men fight while traffic zooms by in the background on Two Notch Road. During the struggle, one man shoots three others, including Lilly and a member of his own gang, Lott said.

The sheriff pointed to the point in the video a man was delivering blows with a cane.

Someone was stabbed in the scuffle and someone was wielding a wrench at one point. Deputies responded quickly after onlookers in the parking lot called 911, Lott said.

"It was mayhem there for a while," the sheriff said.

The man who fired the shots was also stabbed and has been released from the hospital, Lott said. The shooter, described in a news release as a victim of the assault who began firing after he was attacked, has not been charged.

When asked if would face charges, Lott reiterated that everyone who participated would be charged.

Two men who remain hospitalized have not yet been charged.