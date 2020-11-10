Richland Two students say district 'ignoring our voices' in denying teacher accommodations

COLUMBIA — Following a litany of complaints from Richland School District Two educators who said their requests for safer working conditions have been denied, several students told leaders on Tuesday the results are impacting their own academic success.

“Students have lost so much to COVID-19, and I'm begging you not to let teachers be a part of this list just to save your pride,” Spring Valley High School senior Ella Rescigno told district trustees. “How can you provide students with a choice to stay home and make teachers with increased COVID-19 risk choose between death and loss of job?”

Rescigno said more than 800 students have petitioned district leaders to allow accommodations for teachers in need of them.

Classes in South Carolina’s fifth-largest district resumed Nov. 4, well after many others in the region transitioned to hybrid plans. But even that later start date wasn’t good enough for many teachers, who told trustees last month they feared going back to school amid rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Superintendent Baron Davis responded with data on Tuesday, albeit behind closed doors in executive session because officials said the accommodation requests were personnel decisions covered by privacy laws. The district has declined requests even to say how many teachers have asked for accommodations.

“These are (human resources) issues, we try to be transparent about the process and the way we go about things, but there are just many things we can't share with the public because there is confidentiality,” trustee James Manning said. "I say Dr. Davis and this board held the line allowing staff to stay at home longer than any other school district.”

Under Davis’s plan, pre-kindergarten through fifth graders returned five days a week in “classroom communities” that keeps them clustered. Meals would be delivered to classrooms while face coverings and social distancing guidelines would be enforced.

Meanwhile, sixth through 12th graders are split into groups that sends them to school in-person on two day rotations, with Fridays being a remote learning day for all.

The academic year launched Aug. 31 on a fully virtual plan. Board members have said changes to the school calendar are considered operational decisions that contractually fall to Davis.

Roughly 14,500 students in the district of 24,000 returned to classrooms, while the rest are enrolled in a yearlong remote learning option.

Rescigno and fellow Spring Valley High School senior Paul Davis said their return has been marked by chaos, with their advance placement teachers not able to teach in-person because of health issues, and no qualified substitute offered.

“My education went from constructive learning to disoriented chaos. To say we are upset is an understatement,” Davis said. "We want unity and accommodations for all Richland Two employees. If you don't make the right changes, your students will fail because of your incompetence.”

District parent Laurie Paulson said the disruption has impacted her family as well, with skilled teachers not having a chance to host classes virtually, even if students are behind desks.

“Both the students and teachers have been left without choices. If the district can allow someone else to teach this class remotely, then why is the best teacher not being utilized,” she said.

Before taking over as superintendent, Davis worked at Spring Valley as principal, hiring on several of the teachers whose accommodation requests he has now denied.

“I want our families to know that I do hear you but the fact I didn't do what you asked me to do doesn't mean I'm not listening. I also have to look at the facts and the situation before making a decision,” Davis said. “It is a privilege to think of how a decision impacts you only but in this role, I cannot do that. During COVID-19, I don't know of anyone else who has experience leading through this pandemic.”

Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Education, said accommodation requests aren’t tracked on a statewide level since teachers are employees of local school districts.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina logged a total of 177,515 coronavirus cases and 3,795 deaths. Within Richland Two, at least 50 people — either employees or students — have tested positive for the condition, according to a district dashboard.

Richland Two lost one of its own to COVID-19 in September, when 28-year-old Demi Bannister, a popular teacher at Windsor Elementary School, died of complications from the disease three days after she entered the hospital. Bannister’s mother Shirley, 57, died of the respiratory virus 20 days later.

Davis referenced Bannister’s death in his remarks to the board.

“This is one death too many. Richland District Two has blood on their hands, and should be doing everything in its power to ensure another death doesn't occur,” he said.