Richland Two students print face shields, design cameras to aid pandemic learning

COLUMBIA — There are very few classrooms in South Carolina public schools like Nicolas Jones’ at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation.

Filled with 3D printers and meant as a place for aspiring engineers and computer designers to hone their skills, the high-tech space has become a mini assembly line for pandemic-related equipment, churning out face shields, mask supports and special cameras for teachers to assist with virtual learning.

“That's been our main goal lately, kind of innovating around the pandemic with the curriculum and students in general,” Jones said. “We’ve been working on numerous projects and trying to meet need where we see it.”

Over the past months, Jones and his students have processed more than 150 face shields and cameras, and several hundred plastic adjusters for masks. In addition to being distributed across Richland Two schools, some of the materials have found their way to nurses and other front-line personnel.

Among the mask recipients were Jones’ wife, who teaches at a nearby Montessori school where classes have not stopped, and the sister of a student, who is a nurse at Prisma Health.

“In the beginning when it all kind of went crazy, I was creating those visors and sending them to my sisters and seeing if her friends needed any,” said Thimas Temple, a senior at Spring Valley High School whose sister is the Prisma nurse.

Established in 2016, the center is open to students from all five of the district’s high schools, with a science-heavy curriculum and course offerings such as film and animation, baking, clean energy engineering and mechanical design.

The hope is to create a pipeline of highly trained students who can use their skills to land jobs in advanced fields.

“We’re constantly coming up with real world challenges and the pandemic, as tragic as it’s been, has provided us a different avenue in all of our classes,” center director Kevin Alberse said. “These are challenges that can and will be overcome, and we need people with confidence in their own set of skills.”

Temple, who will head to Clemson University on an academic scholarship to study engineering, said attending classes at the innovation center is an integral part of his education.

“Everywhere you look in that whole building is just a place to learn,” he said.

Richland Two resumed a mix of in-person and virtual classes on Jan. 19, but no date has been given as to when a five-day schedule may return to the 27,000-student district — fifth largest in the state.

Jones said he and his students stand ready to keep producing needed personal protective gear and other teaching materials for as long as the demand continues. They’ve created a spreadsheet that district staff can use make requests.

“Anytime there’s need, we can print them out on demand,” Jones said.