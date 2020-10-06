Richland Two students get classroom return dates, Richland One announcement delayed

COLUMBIA — Thousands of Richland County students could begin cycling back into classrooms later this month on full-time and hybrid schedules, though public health conditions remain too unstable for a wholesale reopening, officials said.
“We have been consistently and will consistently follow that science to make the best decisions. We must be prepared,” Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis said on Tuesday. “We have been preparing for this from the very beginning.”
The academic year launched Aug. 31 on a fully virtual plan for this district of 24,000, but students could be back behind desks by Oct. 26 if coronavirus transmission and incidence rates remain stable, district leaders said.
The district’s governing board has said changes to the academic year are considered operational decisions that fall to Davis under terms of his contract.
Under Davis’s plan, pre-kindergarten through fifth graders would return five days a week in “classroom communities” that keeps them clustered. Meals would be delivered to classrooms while face coverings and social distancing guidelines would be enforced.
“We have a workforce we need to take care of, and we also have students we need to take care. We will require that this is the method we insist takes place every day at our schools,” Davis said. “This is something we’re really serious about.”
Meanwhile, sixth through 12th graders would be split into groups that sends them to school in-person on two day rotations, with Fridays being a remote learning day for all. Officials will host a COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website expected to go live this week.
The district’s return date remains tentative and may change depending on the latest round of data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, officials said.
Nearly all Richland Two students live in six ZIP codes, and taken together they’ve seen COVID-19 incidence rates plummet by almost 10 percent between Aug. 31 and Sept. 27, while the two-week percent positive rate over that time has dropped from 19.6 percent to 11.6 percent.
“We have not wavered in our commitment to safety and returning to school in as safe a manner as possible,” Davis said during a Facebook livestream viewed by nearly 700 people.
Richland Two is the latest Midlands district to ramp up its classroom return plans.
Both Lexington One and Lexington-Richland 5 launched four days of in-person learning this week for their pre-kindergarten through second grade students, with older groups following suit through mid-November.
Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman have called on districts to resume face-to-face instruction, something that just 20 percent of South Carolina’s 81 public school systems offered from the start of the academic year.
Richland County School District One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon was expected to lay out his back-to-school strategy on Tuesday night, but technical difficulties pushed that meeting back to Friday at noon.
A September survey of 2,766 Richland One staffers and nearly 6,600 parents and guardians found that 43 percent and 33 percent respectively were still “very uncomfortable” with the idea of a return to classroom learning.