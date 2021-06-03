Richland Two schools, Providence Health ink academic support partnership

COLUMBIA — An expanded partnership between one of South Carolina’s largest school districts and a regional healthcare provider will bring students inside medical facilities as they explore career opportunities within the industry.

“We value hands-on, authentic experiences for students that allow them to apply their content knowledge outside of the classrooms,” Richland Two Superintendent Baron Davis said in announcing an agreement with Providence Healthcare Northeast to support students within the district’s four “Med Pro 21” schools.

The curriculum, which focuses on medical and health science career pathways across four schools, was created in 2017 through an $11 million federal U.S. Department of Education grant. Officials said more than 3,600 students from Bridge Creek Elementary, Rice Creek Elementary, Kelly Mill Middle School and Ridgeview High School benefit.

Under the agreement, Providence Health Northeast — a 74-bed hospital serving Columbia’s northeastern suburbs — will: provide administrators, doctors and other healthcare professionals as guest speakers; offer job shadowing opportunities; and host site visits for Med Pro students.

“We value the uniqueness of each and every person as we serve our patients, their family members and we love to see that even begin to expand into our students as they encounter opportunities here,” Providence Health chief executive Terry Gunn said. “That magical moment happens when (students) have that ‘aha’ moment as they find that niche they want to pursue passionately, and we look forward to those experiences.”

The new pact is the second academic support program announced by the district this year. In April, Richland Two and Allen University teamed up to offer students enhanced learning opportunities including work in laboratories, tutelage from professional musicians and access to accelerated academic programs.