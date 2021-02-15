Richland Two gets first look at proposed $24 million, 1,175-seat performing arts center

COLUMBIA — A second Midlands district is preparing to break ground on a multimillion performing arts center, boosting the region’s arts education profile and keeping pace with student demand.

Architects behind a $24 million facility planned on the Richland Two Innovation Center campus recently unveiled conceptual details to district officials.

“We really want the building itself to be a performance," project architect Ben Nilson told trustees. "The whole building itself is a stage of what's happening at that time. You really want to feel the energy that this is a very special place for the district."

His firm, Aiken-based H.G. Reynolds, is overseeing construction of the 55,000-square-foot site that will be anchored by 1,175-seat auditorium.

Across the county line, Lexington School District Two is a few weeks away from starting construction on a $57 million performing arts center, also being paid for through a bond referendum.

Within the 27,000-student Richland Two district, cultural programming is popular — 81 percent of pupils take part in some type of arts education. The center was included as part of a 2018 voter approved bond referendum to spend $84 million on upgrades to arts and athletics sites.

It will be several years until the center opens, but once it does several other issues will be solved as well, Superintendent Baron Davis said.

Right now, Richland Northeast High School serves as the district’s primary auditorium, which limits its availability for students there to host their own performances.

“It will be a facility that the public will have access to. The idea was to try and create a space not only for our students but also solve a couple of other problems,” Davis said. “We're really excited about what it will offer the northeast portion of Columbia.”

Trustees said they’re eager to watch the project come together, and praised its early design specs.

“I can certainly tell it looks like a place where creativity is encouraged,” Richland Two board chairman James Manning said.