Richland Two board split on virtual learning extension even as COVID cases mount

COLUMBIA — A divided Richland Two school board debated Wednesday whether the district should bring students back into classrooms as COVID-19 cases explode.

Some trustees citied concerns about public health risks and others worried about the economic hardships of parents who are unable to work so long as virtual learning remains in place.

The decision about whether to resume in-person education rests with Superintendent Baron Davis. Classroom learning is set to resume on Jan. 19.

“We are always going to do what we feel is best for the students and employees of Richland District Two, and it's difficult when you're trying to balance the interests of everyone when you're trying to make it happen,” Davis said during an emergency meeting to solicit input from trustees ahead of a decision.

Davis did not announce any schedule changes Wednesday night.

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 51 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district. If classes were to resume today, 38 employees would be under quarantine protocols, including 15 teachers.

“There's a gap between parents who are able to provide childcare and are faced with a decision on staying with their children or going to work,” Richland Two trustee Lashonda McFadden said. “Everybody is afraid of COVID, not just the teachers, but we've got to step up and do what we can the best we can.”

With an unclear timeline about when teachers may receive their vaccines, abiding by current public health guidelines including social distancing, wearing of masks and reduced class sizes should contribute to tamping down new cases while getting schools back into use as quickly as possible, several trustees said.

Others urged Davis to take a more conservative approach.

“We're in a high incident rate in Richland County. My concern is with the vaccine not being available until February, I don't see where we should be in such a rush to send our teachers and students back,” trustee Teresa Holmes said. “I think we need to put it off at least until we get the vaccines started."

Here’s a round-up of what other large Midlands-area school districts are doing:

Richland One

District officials said Tuesday virtual learning for all students in South Carolina’s ninth largest public school system would continue at least through Jan. 29, extending by two weeks the date when leaders here hoped to reopen classrooms on a part-time basis.

Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said the decision was driven by coronavirus case spikes following a return to operations after Thanksgiving, and administrators don’t want to confront teacher and staffing shortages by forcing students back too quickly.

Lexington One

Seventh and eighth grade students shifted back to a hybrid model on Monday, putting them behind desks two days a week, while pre-kindergarten through sixth graders are back on a schedule of in-person learning Mondays through Thursdays.

High school students remain on a virtual curriculum indefinitely.

Little has said previously officials based their decision on coronavirus spikes following the Thanksgiving holiday, when positive cases among students quadrupled.

Lexington Two

Lexington Two implemented a districtwide virtual learning model from Jan. 4 through Friday, with five-day face-to-face learning set to resume on Jan. 19.

“Lexington Two’s decision was made in anticipation of a surge in cases following the winter break, mirroring the district’s experience not long after the end of Thanksgiving break. District officials hope the temporary return to remote learning will slow the exposure of students and staff to COVID-19,” the district said in a statement to parents.

Lexington-Richland Five

Lexington-Richland School District 5 middle and high school students are back in their classrooms four days a week, a month after district leaders reduced the number of in-person days to two with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

All students in the state’s 12th-largest district learned entirely online Jan. 4 through Jan. 6 to help ease reopening. The district plans to begin to a full week’s worth of in-person classes by Feb. 1.