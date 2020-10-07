Richland One students start classroom returns on Oct. 12

COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One students will begin returning to schools Oct. 12 under a staggered re-entry plan that gets all grades back into classrooms on a part-time basis by month's end.

"Our goal has been to move as quickly as possible to provide a face-to-face option for student learning while still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a letter that was distributed to parents on Wednesday.

The 24,000-student district has remained fully virtual since Aug. 31 under a phase-in model that would introduce in-person learning as COVID-19 transmission and incidence rates allowed.

Starting Monday, certain special education students will be allowed back into classrooms, with pre-kindergarten through second graders returning for one day of face-to-face instruction beginning the week of Oct. 19.

By Oct. 26, two-day hybrid plans will be implemented for students across all grades.

Witherspoon is expected to speak on the plan in more detail during a Friday work session with members of the district's board of commissioners.

The schedule mirrors a strategy announced Tuesday night by Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis.

Under Davis’s plan, pre-kindergarten through fifth graders would return five days a week in “classroom communities” that keeps them clustered. Meals would be delivered to classrooms while face coverings and social distancing guidelines would be enforced.

Meanwhile, sixth through 12th graders would be split into groups that sends them to school in-person on two day rotations, with Fridays being a remote learning day for all.