Richland One students get Feb. 1 classroom return date

COLUMBIA — Richland One students have clarity about when they’ll be head back into classrooms as a districtwide month of all virtual learning wraps up.

The state’s ninth largest school district will resume in-person instruction Feb. 1, Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said Wednesday.

Elementary school students get back behind desks four days a week, while middle and high school ones return to a schedule that has them in classrooms twice a week.

As of Jan. 25, the district reported 37 active coronavirus cases among students and staff, and more than 1,700 have been quarantined since the school year began in September.

Those numbers may seem comparatively small in a district with more than 26,000 students and staff, but commissioners said during a Tuesday night board meeting that rushing back could be detrimental in the long run.

“I think we have to do this responsibly and in the right order. When the vaccine supply is increased, I’m pretty confident that we’ll get there, and I just want to use caution about imitating these neighboring districts that are deciding to go back in person,” commissioner Angela Clyburn said. “Their teachers are responding, and not all of them good, so we have to be deliberate.”

Witherspoon said his decision to extend online learning through the first month of year was driven by disease transmission rates and staffing shortages that already existed prior to the winter recess. Officials hoped to resume a mix of in-person and online classes by Jan. 19.

“We know in some places there have been a number of teacher resignations, there's been some of those things so one of the reasons we're trying to be as deliberative as possible so that, how do we avoid some of those things if at all possible,” Witherspoon said. “We want to provide options and opportunity, but what's the side effect of that?"

Administrators said Tuesday they explored the idea of a third option that would involve livestream classes in real-time and allowing students to learn from home, but the concept was eventually scrapped because of scheduling and logistical challenges.

Area school districts are gradually returning to full-time classroom instruction.

The 17,500-student Lexington-Richland 5 system launches five-day learning Feb. 1 — marking the first time in nearly a year that’s been able to happen. Meanwhile, Richland Two moved back to hybrid model on Jan. 19.

Witherspoon said resuming normal operations is the goal, and waved off critics who have accused the district of acting too slowly.

"We do have to look at this thing holistically. We don't an exodus of teachers, we don't want to close School A because staff isn't there and tomorrow, it's School B,” he said. It’s “simply not the case” administrators are avoiding a five-day return to classrooms, Witherspoon added.