Richland One reverses course on public comment policy

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s ninth largest school district will no longer cut its livestream feed during the public comment section of its meetings, reversing a longstanding policy that was brought to light by The Post and Courier.

Richland One board chairman Aaron Bishop said Tuesday all speakers will be granted three minutes to have their remarks read into the record, with responses presented to them by district officials within 10 days.

“The board urges and cordially invites all persons to participate through established procedures,” Bishop read from a prepared statement ahead of comments from five people being accepted. “The board is committed to compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, as well as other federal and state laws pertaining to board policy.”

For years, the 24,000-student district has excised from its recorded and live-streamed meetings the public participation period, despite being part of the open session.

The Post and Courier reported on the issue twice since December, and members of the South Carolina Press Association said such a practice runs afoul of the state’s public records law.

Commissioner Cheryl Harris reminded colleagues that the board isn’t obligated to take public input during meetings, which is true.

“Our constituents have the opportunity to approach us at any given time, whether it's a phone call, whether it's an email. I don't believe there is a low out there that mandates that public comments should be viewed publicly,” Harris said.

But experts disagree with her when it comes to blacking out portions of a public meeting.

“It’s the district breaking the law and hurting their public image,” state Press Association President Bill Rogers said in December. “That’s an important part of the meeting that should be open. These are tough times, but the public has a right to hear these meetings in their entirety.”

Richland One’s stance deviates from other major capital region school districts, including Richland Two and Lexington-Richland 5, where public comments are aired as part of their broadcasts. Both have also been slammed by residents in recent weeks over COVID-19 reentry policies in footage carried live.

Richland One officials temporarily suspended the inclusion of public comment as part of their meetings beginning in March, when they stared being conducted virtually, but added the portion back in October. That followed a recommendation by the state association of school boards to limit public participation so long as social distancing guidelines are in place.