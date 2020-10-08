Richland One football postpones three games, reschedules two over COVID -19 concerns

COLUMBIA — Several Richland County School District One football games are being delayed or rescheduled after members of opposing teams were exposed to the coronavirus.

October matchups between Columbia High School and Batesburg-Leesville, Eau Claire and Newberry and W.J. Keenan and Mid-Carolina have been postponed, athletics director Bob Matz said. No make-up dates were announced.

Meanwhile, a scheduled game between Dreher High School and Westwood will now take place on Oct. 30, while Lower Richland takes on Mid-Carolina on Nov. 5.

A junior varsity game between Dreher and Westwood is set for Oct. 29, Richland One officials announced.

As of Oct. 8, 1,042 COVID-19 cases have been detected in South Carolina public and charter schools, including 741 in students, according to state Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

There have been more than five students that have tested positive for COVID-19 at Richland One's A.C. Flora and Columbia High School, while more than five students at Spring Valley High School in Richland Two have tested positive, according to DHEC.