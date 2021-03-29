Richland One coach, teacher dies of COVID-19 complications

COLUMBIA — A Dreher High School coach and mathematics teacher died from complications of COVID-19, Richland One district officials said on March 29.

Damien Jackson had a “positive attitude and love for Dreher” that made him a beloved figure on the Columbia campus, Principal Kevin Hasinger wrote in an email sent to parents announcing Jackson’s death.

It was not immediately known how long Jackson was hospitalized, but he was last on campus March 11, district officials told The Post and Courier. Jackson led the girl’s track and field squad and was also offensive coordinator for the Blue Devils football team.

He came to Dreher in 2010 from A.C. Flora High School.

Hasinger said the district deployed a crisis team to support teachers who may need helping coping with Jackson’s death, and also encouraged them to speak with students who are grieving.

As of March 29, 8,053 people have died from the the coronavirus, according to state public health officials.

Funeral arrangements for Jackson have not yet been finalized.