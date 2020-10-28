Richland One approves $500 to $1,000 bonuses for teachers, staff

COLUMBIA — Thousands of Richland School District One employees will be receiving one-time bonuses of between $500 and $1,000 within weeks — a multi-million dollar budget outlay that officials said is overdue and needed to compete with neighboring districts.

“I know how hard all of our teachers have been working,” commissioner Jonathan Milling said before proposing the payments for more than 4,200 staffers, which will pull about $5 million out of reserve funds.

District administrators were recommending bonuses of $325 for part-time workers and $750 for full-time ones, but board members upped the amount for each after learning Richland One’s rainy day fund could withstand it.

The district will be left with around $15 million in its reserve balances after the bonus checks are cut.

“The more I think about it, especially when we have a neighboring that has been pretty aggressive in recruiting, I think it's a really good policy when I look at the health of our fund balance,” commissioner Beatrice King said.

That was in reference to a January vote by Richland School District Two’s governing board, which authorized $1,000 raises for full-time employees along with a $25 per student stipend for the purchase of classroom supplies.

Edward Conlon, the district’s chief operations officer, said officials wanted to reward employees for their work but also prepare for a cloudy financial outlook complicated by the COVID-19 outbreak that has thrown promises of state aid into uncertainty.

“We would love give $2,000 for all our employees, but we’re trying to be conservative and fair,” he said.

The pre-tax bonuses will shave the take home pay for staffers. Conlon said the $750 allocation would have meant $250 worth of taxes.

Commissioner Aaron Bishop said he supported the financial incentive for district employees, but wants to explore ways officials can do even more.

“Do we need an extended conversation so there is maximum opportunity afforded to all,” he said. “A thousand dollars is a valuable addition for what they provide, but I would be interested in having some conversation without delay.”

The 24,000-student district in South Carolina’s capital region started sending students back to classrooms on a hybrid plan this week. All but 6,000 are slated to begin in-person learning by Nov. 4.

Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said officials have granted 100 accommodation requests for teachers that have expressed concerns over COVID-19 exposure.

A districtwide COVID-19 dashboard shows 142 employees and 36 students have been quarantined since the beginning of the year.