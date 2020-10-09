Richland officials violated SC transparency law in 'invalid' $1M settlement, judge rules

COLUMBIA — Richland County Council violated state transparency laws in a private vote approving a controversial near $1 million severance to the former county administrator, a South Carolina judge ruled Friday.
The order from Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman declares the May 2018 vote "invalid," granting a victory after a lengthy legal battle to resident William Coggins. He sued the county more than two years ago over the council’s closed-door discussion and later approval of the settlement paid to former administrator Gerald Seals after the council fired him.
In light of Newman’s order, it wasn’t immediately clear what action the county will take next. Council Chairman Paul Livingston didn’t return a message seeking comment Friday afternoon. Beverly Harris, a county spokeswoman, said she had not yet seen the ruling and that officials would review it.
Joe McCulloch, the attorney for Coggins, did not ask the judge to compel the council to recoup the money. He suggested the matter is now left up to the county council.
Either way, “They’ve written a million dollar check without authority,” McCulloch said.
Newman also ordered that the county must pay the plaintiff's legal fees, an amount that is yet to be determined.
Reached by phone, Seals said he had not seen the order and declined to comment.
The decision comes during a critical period of turnover among the council.
Among the five council members who voted two years ago in favor of Seals’ settlement, only Councilwoman Yvonne McBride is expected to maintain her seat come January. Two others lost primaries this year, and Councilman Jim Manning is retiring.
Seals’ fifth supporter, Councilman Calvin “Chip” Jackson, died this summer.
The vote to pay Seals a $984,000 severance after firing him was controversial from the start, an abrupt end to his contentious two-year tenure.
Seals sparred with council members over his plans for the “Richland Renaissance,” a $144 million venture for upgrades to county facilities, a new courthouse and other services. The council later scrapped those plans.
Also during his tenure, state auditors accused county officials of misspending as much as $41 million from a special county sales tax passed by Richland voters that was supposed to fund improvements to the county’s roads.
Later, when Seals contested his termination, the council agreed to pay him a severance during a specially-called meeting in a narrow 5-4 vote. But that was only after the council held a lengthy discussion over the matter in an executive session.
Coggins’ lawsuit targeted that session behind closed doors, alleging state transparency laws compel public officials to discuss public matters out in the open.
Later, court papers from Coggins’ lawsuit raised other questions about the council’s conduct.
Seals and Councilwoman Dalhi Myers communicated about the settlement before and during the closed-doors session, text messages showed.
Weeks before the meeting, Myers told Seals, “Don’t counter small or reasonable. Go big.”
Then, during the executive session, Myers texted Seals, ”$985,000.” He responded by asking, “You recommend?” She replied, “Yes. If you agree. Or counter with a million. No confidentiality agreement. Ok?”
Myers has denied doing anything improper. She later contended that Seals’ firing was retaliation, at least in part, for his request for a criminal investigation into allegations that several council members, whom she did not name, traded votes for sexual favors from “exotic dancers.”
Newman did not rule on any of Coggins’ allegations involving Seals or Myers, declaring that they were outside her jurisdiction and ought to rest solely with the State Ethics Commission that watchdogs public officials.
But in her 14-page-order, she sided with several of the plaintiff’s claims that the county violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
For one, in its public notice of the special meeting, a vague description of the matter did not meet state law requiring that the purposes of public meetings be clearly stated ahead of time, Newman ruled.
Then, after its closed-door discussion, the council voted to pay Seals the settlement, even though there was no mention of a scheduled vote in the public notice, only that the council would discuss the matter.
And -- in violation of state law, the judge concluded -- the council held an informal vote behind closed doors, “perhaps a straw poll or something similar,” Newman wrote. That was clear when former Council Chairwoman Joyce Dickerson, upon returning from executive session, said, “the firm offer to settle made by Mr. Seals has been accepted and approved.”
Newman described those comments as a “slip of the tongue that the matter had already been accepted and approved.”
McCulloch, Coggins’ attorney, described Friday’s court decision as a victory for transparency.
“It’s a clear pronouncement that public officials, when they do the public’s business, better give the public complete notice of what’s going on,” he said. “Not backroom deals.”
The county had denied the council violated the state’s transparency law, describing the council’s actions as “technical violations.”