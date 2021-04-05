Richland, Lexington counties offering residents help with rent, utility bills

COLUMBIA — Richland County residents who are cash-strapped by the pandemic can apply for help paying their rent and utility bills starting April 5.

Under the program, the county will pay landlords or utility companies directly to cover late rent, utility bills or future housing costs for people who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money could cover up to 12 months of future rent or utility payments, with the possibility of an additional three-month supplement to families whose living situation remains unstable.

The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program provided the county with $12.5 million to give eligible applicants.

To qualify, someone in the household must have qualified for unemployment benefits, taken a pay cut or experienced some other financial hit because of the pandemic. The applicant must also be at risk of becoming homeless or living in unsafe conditions and earn no more than 80 percent of the area median income.

In Richland and Lexington counties, a family of four must earn less than $58,100 to qualify, while a family of three can earn up to $52,300.

Residents can apply online at www.richlandcountysc.gov.ERA or in person by appointment by calling 803-576-1513.

Lexington County residents will soon also be able to apply for rent and bill assistance, according to a county release.

Under the Lexington County program, renters and homeowners can seek up to six months of assistance with rent, mortgage and utility payments. Families must live in Lexington County, prove they're either past due on payments or unable to pay future bills, and earn no more than 80 percent of the area's median income.

That aid is coming from the county's share of federal aid for low- to moderate-income families. The county receives about $1.8 million yearly through the federal Community Block Development Grant program.

The assistance would be offered through what the county calls its LexCo CARES plan. But the county needs federal approval to change how that money's normally spent. The process requires taking public comments, which will be collected through April 6.

Lexington County hopes to begin accepting applications for the money in mid April, depending on how quickly its plans are cleared by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, county spokesman Harrison Cahill said.