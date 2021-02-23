Richland district to shutter financially strapped charter school

COLUMBIA — An 11-year-old charter high school in Richland District Two will shutter at year’s end because of poor finances, officials announced Feb. 23.

Non-graduating students at the Columbia school of roughly 100 will transfer back to their zoned schools for the 2021-22 academic year following a Feb. 15 vote by charter school trustees to close the site on June 30.

“The board made the difficult but necessary vote to close the school after a review of finances, which indicated it would not be able to provides services at the level to which students and staff were accustomed,” officials said in a news release.

"The Richland Two Charter High School was founded in 2010 for students looking for a modern approach to their high school learning experience. Students at the Charter School complete work through a digital learning management system, meet daily with core teachers in English, Mathematics, and Science, and follow a morning or afternoon attendance schedule to meet their individual needs,” the school describes itself online.

It has a governing board that operates independently of Richland Two’s elected trustees, spokeswoman Libby Roof said.

Principal Allen Upchurch emailed parents Feb. 19 informing them of the board’s decision. He was not immediately available for comment on Feb. 23.

A parent-only forum will be at 6 p.m. Thursday to answer questions. Richland Two trustees meet Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting. Discussion of the charter school is not listed on the agenda.