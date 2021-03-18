Richland County will offer renters help with unpaid rent, utilities with $12.5M grant

COLUMBIA — Richland County residents who need help with rent and utilities could get it through a program beginning in April.

With a $12.5 million grant from the U.S. Treasury, the county will offer eligible households help with rent and utilities for up to 12 months. Past due rent and utility bills would be paid first and then future rent and utility payments will be considered in three-month increments, a county release said.

The program will open April 5. Richland County will provide a toll-free number and website with information ahead of the launch, the release said.

Preliminary information about the program is on www.richlandcountysc.gov.

To be eligible, at least one member of a household that rents their home or rented during the pandemic must meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has seen a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship because of COVID-19.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Has an annual household income at or below 80 percent of Richland County’s area median income.

Homes at or below 50 percent of the area median income will receive priority, the county said. For a family of four in Richland County, that threshold is $36,200, according to federal housing data.

Richland County Council members said this week the county needs to work to ensure everyone is aware of the money available. The county plans to partner with organizations that work closely with renters to help spread the word, public information officer Beverly Harris said.

If the county distributes 65 percent of its allotted rental assistance money by the end of September, it could be eligible for more under provisions in the federal relief package, county disaster chief Michael King said.

"We’ve got to do our due diligence to ensure that everyone is included and no one is excluded, especially for something as sensitive as this," council member Gretchen Barron said during a meeting Tuesday. "Noting that people’s housing is in the balance if we don't do our part to do that."