Richland County Sheriff's chaplain, longtime deputy dies of COVID-19

COLUMBIA — Terry Barrett was a law enforcement officer for more than 30 years, but his fellow cops always knew he was destined for a church pulpit.

The veteran Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy wore his faith in his demeanor and approach to the job, Sheriff Leon Lott said, once eliciting a murder confession after praying with a suspect who had refused to talk to other investigators.

He did ultimately follow a calling to preach, though he continued to lend his spiritual guidance to the department.

Barrett died Sunday in the hospital of complications from COVID-19, the law enforcement agency said. Barrett's wife is also hospitalized and seriously ill from the virus, Lott said. He was 69.

Barrett contracted the virus before deputies began receiving the first round of shots, the sheriff said.

Barrett started at the Sheriff’s Department in 1976, retired as a lieutenant in investigations in December 2012 and was a preacher in the Methodist church. He returned three years later as a chaplain and regularly met with deputies to talk about work or spiritual issues or to ride along with officers as a patrol companion.

Lott and Barrett worked together from when both were freshly uniformed deputies, the sheriff recalled Monday.

"Being a chaplain was very important to him, because he was able to reach out and help our deputies in times of need," Lott said. "Now it's our turn to do that for him and his family."

Sheriff's Department Capt. Maria Yturria said Barrett was in regular contact with deputies during the pandemic and that the agency doesn't know how Barrett contracted the virus. A news release described Barrett's death the agency’s “first line-of-duty death” attributed to the pandemic.

Lott tested positive for COVID-19 in December and isolated at home. He said Monday his daughter and wife had also tested positive around the same time but that he hadn't experienced symptoms.

The county's top law enforcement officer had been photographed maskless in close quarters with hospital employees and food service workers early in the pandemic. Yturria said in response at the time that Lott has been careful when in public and around vulnerable populations and referenced other appearances when Lott wore a mask.

The Sheriff’s Department has followed state health guidelines to help prevent spreading the virus, regularly sanitizing patrol cars and giving deputies personal protective equipment, she said.

Lott was preparing to receive his second COVID-19 vaccine shot Monday afternoon. He said Barrett's death is a reminder of the seriousness of the pandemic and for people to get vaccinated and to continue wearing masks and following safety protocols.

"The virus is for real, and I hope people understand it is for real and people are dying from it," Lott said.