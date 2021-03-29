Richland County sheriff named nation's best

COLUMBIA — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was named America’s best by the National Sheriff’s Association — the first time a South Carolinian has ever been granted that organization's top honor.

Lott was nominated by Lisa Broderick, executive director of Arizona-based nonprofit Police2Peace, for his early adoption of a "peace officer" patch that's affixed to every deputy's uniform since 2018, signaling his commitment and understanding of the need for community policing, she told The Post and Courier.

Lott, 67, has led the 700-deputy force since his 1997 election, running for the job after a three-year stint as chief of police in St. Matthews.

In a statement issued by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Lott said the recognition was an honor for himself and the state. The agency said Lott is the first from the Palmetto State to be named national sheriff of the year since the award was established by the association in 1995.

Lott was previously named S.C. Sheriff of the Year in 2004.

“To be recognized by this 81-year-old organization with a history going back to the 19th century in which some of the most important local and national law enforcement policy has been legislated, makes it all the more rewarding to me,” Lott said.

Lott will travel to Phoenix in June to accept the award. He was nominated by Lisa Broderick, executive director of Police2Peace, a nonprofit that helps to foster positive relationships between law enforcement organizations and the communities they serve.

Lott joined the sheriff’s department in 1975 as a patrol officer and worked up through the ranks as a criminal investigator, narcotics agent, administrative captain and watch commander.

He holds master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of South Carolina.