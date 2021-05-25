Richland County sheriff hails new SC catalytic converter anti-theft law

COLUMBIA — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott hailed a new South Carolina law as a game changer in curtailing thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles, noting it resulted in an arrest within hours of taking effect.

“I believe this is going to put a stop to a really serious problem we've got throughout our state. It’s going to allow us to have an impact on the theft of these,” Lott told reporters May 25 at the department's Two Notch Road headquarters.

Catalytic converters remove toxic chemicals from vehicle exhaust systems. But they're prized by thieves for the metals used to make them, which include palladium, platinum and rhodium. And they can be sawed off a vehicle within minutes given their accessible location between a muffler and engine block.

On the black market, thieves can collect between $50 and $600 for each. But vehicle owners can expect to pay almost triple that amount to replace them. Victims quickly know they have a problem. Without a catalytic converter, vehicles run very loudly and emit a sulfur smell, like rotten eggs.

"You’re going to know when you crank it up. It’s going to sound like a NASCAR race car,” Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said earlier this year.

The law, signed by Gov. Henry McMaster on May 18, places a near-complete ban on the sale of unattached catalytic converters to scrap yards and metal recyclers, classifies the parts as contraband and puts any repair costs on a convicted person or company that knowingly purchases a converter illegally.

It also sets mandatory prison terms of three years for a first offense and five years for any after that.

The law gives law enforcement officers, for the first time, the authority to make an arrest for the crime.

“What’s hampered us is once we found somebody that had these in their vehicle, we couldn’t do anything about it. That's all changed now,” Lott said.

Since 2019, Lott said, 1,169 of the devices were swiped from vehicles in his jurisdiction.

He stood alongside House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat and often vocal critic of police tactics. But after hearing from Lott about just how much of an issue the thefts have become, he introduced the bill on March 2 with state Rep. Chris Wooten, a Lexington Republican, and they got to work building bipartisan support for it.

“Sometimes we were double-teaming members just to make sure they understood the gravity of the situation,” Rutherford said. “We had daycare operators that lost catalytic converters on their buses. People all over this state were impacted by this.”

State lawmakers tightened restrictions on the sale of catalytic converters to scrap yards in 2011, allowing only licensed retailers or wholesalers to sell them and requiring metal recyclers to keep detailed records, including a copy of the seller’s name and address along with a photograph or thumbprint.

But that created a loophole for thieves, who would get money for their converters by fencing them through licensed independent buyers that pay pennies on the dollar and then selling them in bulk for a profit.

Others would simply set up roadside stands and purchase the devices — another practice that would be outlawed under the new law.

The measure sailed through the S.C. Statehouse, approved by both chambers with no opposition before it took effect with McMaster's signature.

Metal prices are continuing to soar, making the law even more necessary now, officials said.

Palladium is selling for around $2,700 an ounce as of May 25 – up more than a third from a year ago. And platinum was at $1,196 an ounce, 30 percent higher than 2020 rates at the same time, according to the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Converters on most cars contain about a quarter of an ounce each of palladium and platinum.

“This is now a problem we hope to have fixed,” Rutherford said.

The county that includes South Carolina's capital isn’t alone in seeing a rash of thefts. Between July and December 2020, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 144 — nearly triple over the same time span from 2019, an agency spokesman said.

Lott said his deputies made their first arrest under the new law on May 19 — hours after it took effect.

“Word is getting out,” he said. “There’s relief coming to our communities.”