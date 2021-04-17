Richland County plan would be blueprint for parks, new business near Village at Sandhill

COLUMBIA — In Richland County's growing northeast region, where traffic can become choked and where empty storefronts are increasing, government officials are close to completing a plan to revitalize a small area that could relieve problems beyond its boundaries.

While the Sandhills area and Pontiac community might be a place most breeze past in traveling the four-lane Clemson and Two Notch roads, the county hopes its plan to uplift those communities can better connect their residents as well as travelers to the shopping mecca of Village at Sandhill and the sprawling Clemson agricultural research property

While the well-known shopping center and university property are outside the plan's tightly defined boundaries, the changes are expected to be more widely felt in an area that includes multiple housing subdivisions and an industrial park.

"If you make improvements on one side of the street, undoubtedly there’s impacts to the other side of the street," said Jesica Mackey, who represents the Sandhills area on Richland County Council. "As well as benefits to those who maybe even live 5 to 10 miles outside the Pontiac community. Those improvements help this side of town for everyone that’s out here."

The Rediscover Sandhills plan includes ideas for parks and sports fields, a walking trail, street and intersection improvements and guidelines for growing new business, a process that began in 2019 with a series of meetings to gather community input with support from then-County Councilman Chip Jackson, who died last year.

The public can offer thoughts on a final draft of the plan during a virtual forum at 6 p.m. April 22.

"It's grown tremendously, but there's still the need to really focus on this center, the Pontiac community, this Sandhills area, to help revitalize it," said Mackey, who was elected to Jackson's seat to represent the area in 2020. "We've seen a lot of stores close in the Village at Sandhill. This plan really helps to identify ways to promote economic development, to help bring some businesses back along that corridor, but also improve the infrastructure around the community...and to make it a true community."

The planning document covers a relatively small area — 800 acres, or 1¼ square miles east of Two Notch Road near Clemson Road. About 2,000 people live in the area, a housing subdivision south of Clemson Road and a mobile home community to the north.

The Richland County Industrial Park includes manufacturers, HVAC contractors and similar business, with some property owned by the county that the plan imagines could be used for open space for recreation or pedestrian paths.

The plan calls for rebuilding Spears Creek Church Road to include more lanes, walking and biking paths and improved storm drainage.

It also includes encouraging state transportation officials to add traffic lights and improve lanes and intersections along Two Notch Road and expanding The Comet bus service in the area, with more stops and shelters.

Among the other recommendations:

Partner with the Clemson Sandhills Research and Education Center to encourage public access and programs.

Establish a dog park, walking loop throughout the area, recreation fields, neighborhood parks and explore the need for a community center.

Promote new business at vacant industrial and commercial property, rebrand the Clemson Road corridor as Sandhills Business Park and a stretch of Two Notch Road as the Sandhills Retail Corridor, with appropriate signs and design standards for new buildings.

Safety measures with more 911 call boxes at Village at Sandhill and major box stores, security cameras, street lighting and dedicated school bus stops.

Some similar neighborhood projects have been paid for with help from the penny tax program, the sales tax approved by voters in 2012 meant to pay for various transportation projects in the county. The Sandhills plan could be implemented over 10 to 15 years as money is available.

While the Village at Sandhill is the largest nearby attraction, it's not part of the main planning effort, interim county planning services director Brian Crooks said.

The geographic areas for the county's neighborhood improvement program are tightly defined, requiring the boundaries be within a quarter-mile radius of a determined central point or include no more than three communities with easily defined boundaries to focus investment on planning efforts where they are most needed.

But the hope is that the nearby improvements will also be a boost to accessing and attractiveness of the shopping center, a sprawling development with major retailers like Academy Sports, JC Penny, Five Guys and Moe's but with numerous empty storefronts and a movie theater that remains shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some small businesses have begun to move in where larger retailers moved out during the economic downturn attributed to COVID-19, Mackey noted.

"As it relates to the Village (at Sandhill), it's moreso how can we look at being complementary to it," Crooks said. "So not necessarily looking at major business developments elsewhere that could take away from the potential of the Village, but how can we have things developed in support of and and complementary to it instead."

After the public weighs in April 22, the county planning commission will consider the document before it goes to County Council for final approval.

Simply adopting the plan won't mean ground breaking on the outlined work. The plan will guide future projects as money is available for improvements, as it has with 10 previous neighborhood plans in the county, Crooks said.