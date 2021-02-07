Richland County likely to re-do $1 million settlement with fired administrator

COLUMBIA — Richland County Council soon will likely reaffirm a $1 million settlement for firing a former administrator that was invalidated by a judge but not without hearing from one more person first — the fired administrator.

Some council members want to bring Gerald Seals back to speak publicly about his experience, while others prefer to move on without re-living the drama that accompanied Seals' tenure that included clashing with some on council about not properly informing them and the public about major decisions.

Despite a court decision that could restart settlement talks, the county is not looking to recoup the money given to Seals in 2018, council members say. And Seals said he doesn't intend to reopen negotiations to win a bigger payout.

Seals maintains he did nothing to deserve being fired and is willing to speak publicly about it at the request of some on council, including Joe Walker.

"I don't think it's realistic to ever get that money back," Walker said. "I think when Joe Q. Taxpayer hears what he has to say, that they'll realize the county's liability far exceeds that million-dollar figure if we were to try to take it back and endure another lawsuit from Mr. Seals himself."

The issue is expected to be among the first taken up when County Council convenes Feb. 9 for one of the first full meetings of the year.

The meeting will be the first since a Richland County judge on Jan. 29 upheld a ruling that County Council violated the state's open meetings law when it approved giving Seals $984,000 after he was fired in 2018. The order invalidates the council's vote, Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled, but notably doesn't compel Seals to return the money.

The 11-person council has eight new members since the settlement deal with Seals was struck three years ago.

The money would be a challenge to recoup, said attorney Joe McCulloch, who sued the county over the settlement.

"But if there's any lesson to be learned here for our elected representatives, it is to take extreme care in making decisions involving huge disbursements of money." McCulloch said.

The council voted in November to give Seals a hearing and acknowledge he had been improperly fired and his career and reputation negatively affected. But five new council members have been seated since then and have yet to weigh in on the possibility.

Seals told The Post and Courier he welcomes a hearing with conditions the public and media attend and be able to ask questions.

County Council chairman Paul Livingston said that he feels council should validate the previous settlement and move on to issues more worthy of the time, like coronavirus response and property tax relief. Livingston, who voted against the settlement in 2018, said he didn't feel Seals needs to come back before the public before the deal is approved again.

Seals was fired in April 2018 and the next month the council approved paying him to settle his claims disputing his departure. McCulloch filed the suit, alleging the closed-door meeting that led to the settlement being approved violated the state's Freedom of Information Act.

A judge agreed in October 2020, ruling that the procedure in the 2018 meeting violated open records laws and invalidated the payment to Seals. The same judge upheld the ruling in January after the county had asked the court to reconsider. The county was ordered to pay attorney fees.

During the court case, records showed that then-Councilwoman Dalhi Myers had texted Seals during a closed-door council meeting about his settlement.

Seals declined to offer what he might say at the hearing and emphasized that council wanted to talk to him and he agreed.

"I have never shied away or run away from telling the truth," Seals said. "I'm very much willing to tell the truth."

During Seals' tenure leading Richland County, he sparred with his council over his plans for the Richland Renaissance, a $144 million project to upgrade county facilities, build a new courthouse and among other services. Those plans have since been abandoned, though the county owns empty anchor stores at Columbia Place Mall as part of the project.

Also with Seals in charge, state auditors accused county officials of misspending as much as $41 million from a special county sales tax passed by Richland voters that was supposed to fund improvements to the county’s roads.

Seals said the saga hurt his public reputation in the area he grew up and where he has family, friends and a church congregation he pastors. Some may be under the impression he did something "grievously wrong," he said.

"None of those things were ever clarified, so I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight," Seals said.

Councilwoman Chakisse Newton, who made the motion in November to give Seals the hearing, said she didn't know why a hearing hadn't been held. Newton, who was not on council in 2018, said she wouldn't vote to approve the settlement without taxpayers having the chance to get answers as to why it was paid.

"Today might be too soon, but I'm ready tomorrow," Newton said.

Walker agreed, saying agreeing to a hearing offers the new council the chance to stand for a new era of transparency in Richland County.

Of the five people who voted to approve Seals' settlement in 2018, only one — vice chair Yvonne McBride — is still on council. McBride declined to comment on Seals' settlement in a text message Feb. 5, citing an ongoing legal case.

Ultimately County Council will also decide whether to appeal the judge's ruling further.

"Whether we stop today or continue to fight it, we're paying the attorneys," Walker said. "Let's minimize the damage, let's bring the truth forward and let's move on."