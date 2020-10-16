Richland County insists it's prepared for absentee voting boom despite past election woes

COLUMBIA — As record absentee voting continues across South Carolina, those in the state’s capital region can be forgiven over concerns that all those ballots will be counted on Election Day.

Richland County has a decadelong history of embarrassing slip-ups and oversights as recently as June’s primary that has some voters anxious.

“That’s why I’m voting early, because I’ve heard what it was like," Jan Casey, a first-time Richland County voter said on Friday as she waited to cast an in-person absentee ballot at the department’s Hampton Street headquarters. "But you’ve got to trust sometimes."

Easing those fears was not helped as some voters complained about delays in getting mailed absentee ballots. That led to more voters, like Casey, heading to one of the county's seven in-person absentee polling sites, leading to long lines at times. Satellite precincts already are averaging about 550 voters daily.

Alexandria Stephens, Richland County’s newly installed elections czar, said she believes the county has made changes to avoid mishaps with better trained staff, more equipment and improved communication with a Minnesota-based vendor generating mail-in ballots.

She said she feels "a lot of people have calmed down" after some initial angst.

"People are trying to get out and vote,” said Stephens, who was hired away from Jefferson County, Ala.

As of Oct. 16, more than 75,000 ballots have been issued in Richalnd County, including 45,000 requests by mail. Stephens expects that figure to jump with a second wave of applications ahead of an Oct. 24 deadline for mail-in ballots. About 55,000 Richland voters cast ballots absentee in 2016.

The county has 2,100 poll workers ready to work on Election Day, Stephens said, 600 more than four years ago.

“We are very much on target to have a lot votes cast before Election Day, which should remove a lot of the crush, even if we have huge turnout,” Duncan Buell, a member of Richland County’s voter registration board, said in a Friday meeting.

Lexington County’s election officials have been busy as well, already issuing 28,000 ballots. That’s compared with 27,532 ballots completed for the 2016 general election. The county is operating five in-person absentee voting sites.

Statewide with a little more than two weeks before Election Day, absentee voting is setting records. Just over 655,000 ballots have been issued for early voting this year, including 420,000 by mail. That compares with 517,000 total absentee votes in the 2016 general election, and 147,000 cast via mail, according to S.C. Election Commission data.

Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies told the Richland County board that they’ll respond quickly to any voter suppression complaints, and authorities are monitoring social media platforms to identify potential threats. President Donald Trump has asked supporters to monitor polling places for potential fraud

Richland County sheriff’s deputies and the Columbia Police Department’s officers have been issued guidance on how to respond if such an incident occurs.

“I think we need to be prepared,” Sheriff Leon Lott said at the board meeting Friday. "At this point, there's been absolutely no word anybody's going to do anything."

Nothing going wrong would be a change in Richland County elections.

In 2010, the county certified incorrect election results after 1,100 votes were not counted. Two years later, Richland County failed to deploy enough machines, leading to excessively long lines and missed the state’s vote certification deadline.

The county needed state help after missing a recount deadline in the 2016 primary, and more than 1,000 ballots were not counted in the November 2018 election. That mishap led to the director leaving and Gov. Henry McMaster firing the entire county election board.

The June primary was marred by an extreme shortage of poll workers because of COVID-19 fears, reports of people receiving incorrect ballots and hourslong waits at polling places with some voters casting ballots after midnight. The state Election Commission stepped in to assist the county with the runoff elections later in June.

Robert Rikard, a Columbia-area attorney, said he's hopeful local election officials have a handle on this year's process, but remains wary.

He requested a mail-in ballot in August, but it didn't arrive to his home until Oct. 13.

"We were just anticipating that voting was going to be a nightmare," he said. "I'm just concerned with the delay it took them in getting them mailed out. That does not give me a lot of confidence they will count them in an orderly fashion."

The last batch of absentee ballots were shipped Oct, 12, said Wendi Breuer, president of SeaChange Print Innovations, which prints and mails Richalnd County's ballots. Voter data files were transmitted to the company on Sept. 28 — later than in other places but due to a special election that month to fill the seat of Richland County Council member Chip Jackson, who died Aug. 13, county elections officials said.

The printing firm came under scrutiny here over the spring, when 20 Charleston County absentee ballots turned up in Maryland, and an uploading error left some voters in Greenville County with incorrect ballots for the Democratic presidential primary and a special election for sheriff held days apart.

State Rep. Seth Rose, a Columbia Democrat, said he reached out to several of his constituents who said earlier this month that they hadn't received absentee ballots. By mid-week, many of them received their ballots.

Recipients of mail-in ballots can drop them off at polling locations if they worry about U.S. Postal Service delays, election officials said.

S.C. Elections Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said state officials have been in regular contact with the Postal Service and remain confident in its ability to handle the influx of mail-in ballots.

Ronda Page believes the Postal Service will ensure all ballots are delivered on time but wasn’t risking it. So she stood in line Friday to vote in person at Richland County’s main voter registration site.

“Using machines to vote, how could they (ballots) not be counted," she said.