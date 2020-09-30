Richland County high school student donned blackface to spirit event

COLUMBIA — A Richland County high school principal apologized Wednesday shortly after images surfaced on social media of a student in blackface during a Spirit Week event.

“Like many of you, I am disappointed and hurt that something associated with our Spirit Week caused pain to members of our Blythewood family and to our community,” Blythewood High School Principal Matt Sherman said in an email blast.

Students were asked to dress in the school’s colors — black for freshmen, navy for sophomores, white for juniors and gold for seniors. An image posted on Twitter showed a student clad in black but also wearing black paint.

Sherman said once school officials were made aware of the post, which tagged Blythewood’s student government organization account, they worked to get it removed from the social media site.

“While this morning’s Twitter post is contrary to the work we are doing, we will 'Be The Change,' ” Sherman wrote. He said a “racial issues committee” was created over the summer with staff and students “to demonstrate to others how to remain culturally sensitive and promote unity within our school and community.” The school has been working with Helen Grant, the district's chief diversity and multicultural inclusion officer, in putting together the committee.

"The school's employees and students have been engaged in productive conversations about race and equity and have committed to being the change that needs to happen," Grant said.

Blythewood High School serves nearly 2,000 students in the Richland County School District 2 Non-White students account for close to 60 percent of the school.

Superintendent Baron Davis, who is Black, said the district's schools adhere to an equity policy created in August 2019 that includes professional development for staff in areas including diversity and anti-bias measures.

"We have been working continuously to make Richland Two a place where all students, staff, parents and community members are valued, included and supported," Davis said in a statement. "As a district, we acknowledge that the tweet was unacceptable, inappropriate and hurtful."

There was no immediate indication of any student discipline.