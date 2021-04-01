Richland County deputy hospitalized in serious condition after car crash

COLUMBIA — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy has been hospitalized after a car crash the morning of April 1, the agency said.

Sgt. Michael Mazerolle was driving a patrol vehicle on Koon Road in Irmo when his car left the road and hit a tree at about 6:45 a.m., according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Mazerolle was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is in serious condition, a Sheriff's Department release said.

Mazerolle was driving a Ford police interceptor and the only occupant when the car crashed, Highway Patrol master trooper David Jones said. He was taken to Prisma Health Richland with life-threatening injuries, Jones said.

The deputy was driving to work at the Richland County Judicial Center when the crash occurred, Sheriff's Department Sgt. Brittany Hart said.

Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and what led to the crash was still being determined, Jones said April 1.

Mazerolle has been with the sheriff's department for 20 years, his agency said.