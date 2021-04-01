You are the owner of this article.
Richland County deputy hospitalized in serious condition after car crash, agency says

Richland County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Michael Mazerolle was hospitalized and is in serious condition after a single-car crash on April 1,2021, the agency said. Provided/Richland County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA —  A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy has been hospitalized after a car crash the morning of April 1, the agency said.

Sgt. Michael Mazerolle was in a single-car crash near Koon Road in Irmo, according to a news release. Mazerolle was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is in serious condition, the release said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The release didn't indicate whether Mazerolle was driving or on duty at the time of the crash.

He has been with the department for 20 years, the agency said.

This is a developing story.

Reach Stephen Fastenau at 803-365-3235. Follow him on Twitter @StephenFastenau.

