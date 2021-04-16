Richland County deputy fired after alcohol found in system following patrol car crash

COLUMBIA — A longtime Richland County sheriff's deputy has been fired after alcohol was found in his system following a crash in April, authorities said.

Sgt. Michael Mazerolle was fired April 16 for violating a Sheriff's Department policy, a release said. Mazerolle had crashed his patrol car the morning of April 1 while on his way to work at the Richland County Judicial Center, the agency said at the time.

Medical reports later showed that Mazerolle had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, and Sheriff Leon Lott then ordered an internal investigation.

“His behavior is inexcusable, and I will not tolerate that from my deputies,” Lott said in a statement. “I hold my deputies to a much higher standard and anyone who works for me knows that I will hold them accountable.”

The S.C. Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash and no criminal charges have been filed, a spokesman said.

The sheriff's release didn't say how much alcohol tests showed in Mazerolle. Sheriff's Capt. Maria Yturria said any amount of alcohol while operating a department vehicle is a policy violation.

Mazerolle, 58, worked for the Richland County Sheriff's Department from May 2001 until his retirement in April 2020. He was rehired in February and worked at the courthouse.

Mazerolle was driving a Ford police interceptor and the only occupant when the car crashed on Koon Road in Irmo at about 6:45 a.m. April 1, the Highway Patrol said. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

It wasn't the first time Mazerolle had been involved in an incident on the road. A man sued Mazerolle and the department in 2019, alleging in court papers that Mazerolle had hit the man with his car after the man had fallen on Koon Road while walking the road after running out of gas in the early morning hours in August 2017.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit April 12, four days before Mazerolle was fired, saying there was no evidence the officer had been speeding or distracted when he ran over the man at almost 3 a.m. The man who was hit had admitted to drinking heavily after getting off work the previous evening and dashcam video showed him on the ground in the middle of the road before he was struck, the court papers said.

Mazerolle had testified in a court deposition that had been driving home from work and initially thought had had hit an animal and continued home before returning to find the man in the road and rendering first aid, according to court documents.