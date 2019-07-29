COLUMBIA — A Richland County councilman is asking the state Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney in South Carolina to investigate potential corruption after a fired county administrator accused other council members of committing what he called illegal and unethical acts.
The accusations included a now-former councilman pushing to spend more than $125,000 in public money to buy some property he owned.
"There has been too much discussion and speculation over the last several years about improper actions at the county, and for the good of the people an investigation needs to happen," wrote council member Joe Walker III, who was elected to council after county administrator Gerald Seals was fired.
Seals received a $1 million settlement after his dismissal, in part, to protect council members from potential lawsuits. Council members who voted to remove him cited his decision to have the county invest in acquiring real estate for a new county building without council's approval.
Seals has said that he was removed because he would not acquiesce to illegal and unethical council requests.
Seals has alleged that he refused a land deal and other actions that would have violated the law and county guidelines, according to a deposition he gave in a lawsuit trying to dismiss his $1 million settlement.
Walker sent his letter Monday to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and U.S. District Attorney Sherri Lydon of South Carolina.
A lawsuit has been filed by Columbia-area businessman William Coggins over the Seals settlement, arguing that it was improperly passed. In a deposition for that case, Seals details several events he believes were improper or even illegal.
Among the allegations: that then-councilman Norman Jackson pushed a contractor to buy a property he owned in the Pinewood Lake area with county funds for $126,010. Seals said he reported the request to the council chair but not to authorities.
Jackson calls the assertion “nonsense,” saying that the purchase would have been part of the larger county project in Pinewood Lake and was covered by an approval vote in 2016 by the entire council.
“One council member cannot do anything,” said Jackson, who was defeated for re-election in 2018.
Seals also said in his deposition that he angered members of council by reporting what he thought were improper expenditures by the Program Development Team, the private entity implementing a roads construction program paid by a special additional the sale tax in the county. He mentioned the team sponsoring dinners and booths at a conference as possible ethics violations.
Some activities undertaken by the team, such as hiring a public relations firm, were beyond its legal scope, the S.C. Revenue Department has asserted. The county has clashed with the revenue agency over some spending of penny funds, prompting a court case that continues.
In a letter Seals sent to council members after his firing, the former administrator also suggested more than $1 million was missing from a landfill settlement and the council members pressured him to fire staff members because they were "too old."
This story is developing and will be updated.