Richland County coroner says office needs $300K to continue autopsies, storing bodies

COLUMBIA — The Richland County Coroner's Office says it needs an emergency infusion of $300,000 to continue investigating deaths and storing bodies through June.

The office, headed by Coroner Naida Rutherford since January, is at risk of losing a longtime deal with Prisma Health to store bodies and perform autopsies at the hospital's morgue for lack of funds and doesn't have the money to pay contracted forensic pathologists, conduct toxicology reports and transport bodies, the office said in a memo to County Council.

Rutherford's office asked for an immediate $300,000 from the county to continue its work through the end of June, the close of the current annual budget cycle. County Council heard a presentation on the shortfall the evening meeting on April 20.

"It's an immediate need; We're not asking for money to do frivolous things with," Rutherford said. "We're asking for the money to just be able to do the job."

The additional money is needed to pay for $155,000 for autopsy services, $96,000 to the company the office contracts to transport bodies and $40,000 to outfit replacement vehicles with up-to-date radio equipment expected in May. Another $20,000 would go to the toxicology lab, morgue costs at Prisma and cremation services.

County Administrator Leonardo Brown told council members the county plans to bridge the deficit with money elsewhere in its approved budget without needing additional approval. He said he wanted the council to be aware of the shortfall in case emergency approval was needed for more money before the end of June.

"We believe we can fill in the gap right now," Brown told council members. "But as you all are aware, everything is kind of fluid with the pandemic."

Rutherford attributes the budget need to more deaths in the county in recent months, only partly attributed to COVID-19. The office handled 1,342 deaths from January 2021 through March 2021, about 300 more than the same period in 2020, the coroner said.

The coronavirus has been attributed to 193 deaths in the county the first three months of this year.

The coroner's office budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30 is $3 million, up from $2.78 million in 2018. Rutherford's office asked for $3.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year beginning in July, but county administrators knocked the number down to $3.5 million in the recommended budget County Council will consider before the end of June.

In a letter dated April 15 and included with the coroner's request, an executive with Columbia company the county contracts with for autopsies, Professional Pathology Services, said that the county's monthly autopsy bill averages $80,000. The company can't continue to provide the services without being paid on time, chief operating officer Vickie Cox wrote in the letter to Rutherford.

As part of the current agreement between the coroner's office and Prisma Health in place through June, Prisma allows the coroner free use of its hospital morgue, including utilities and basic equipment.

The hospital charges the coroner's office $100 per autopsy performed and orders and bills the coroner's office for routine supplies at the coroner's request. The current agreement with the hospital began in April 2020, nine months before Rutherford took office, and is the first time the coroner's office has been charged the autopsy fee by the hospital, Rutherford said.

The coroner said she would like to be able to store bodies and be able to perform lab services within the coroner's office but that the office doesn't currently have the ability. The equipment for an adequate morgue at the coroner's office requires upgrades flooring and storage racks, at an estimated $65,000 the coroner had already requested of the county.

Rutherford said she recognized as soon as she took office there would be a budget shortfall and has been in contact with Brown. The office has cut costs where it can, including finding a less costly transpiration vendor, but remains short, Rutherford said.

There are more budget needs — staff needs ongoing training that the office can't afford, Rutherford said. But she said the April request is the minimum needed to keep operating.

"We are doing more with much less, and we are not able to sustain any longer," a memo to County Council from the coroner's office said.