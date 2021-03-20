Richland County, city of Columbia begin to reopen as more people vaccinated. What to know.

COLUMBIA — After Gov. Henry McMaster encouraged state employees to return to work, local governments are also slowing unrolling reopening plans.

Richland County on March 15 began allowing the public visit county departments for necessary services by appointment. County employees will be expected to return to work in person in April, county administrator Leonardo Brown told County Council.

The county expects to fully reopen public access by July 1, though temperature checks and face coverings might still be required, officials say.

People needing to do business with Richland County have used a drop-off entrance at the back of the Hampton Street administration building while facilities have been closed during the pandemic.

In Columbia, Mayor Steve Benjamin said city officials have begun discussing reopening plans and for government leaders to eventually return to meeting in person as more people receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The city will reopen its parks and recreation facilities beginning May 3. A modified youth baseball season will begin in early May and registration for youth and adult basketball will be open in mid-April.

City pools will open Memorial Day weekend.

City community and neighborhood centers will reopen with adjusted hours May 3. The Drew Wellness Center reopens the same day — members are asked to bring their own towel and no individual swim lessons will be offered.

People who use city parks and community centers will be asked to wear a mask when interacting with employees, to maintain social distancing and staff will have the ability to disband large gatherings, a city release said. Summer camps and movies and concerts in the park are postponed indefinitely.

In Lexington County, government buildings have remained open since June 2020, spokesman Harrison Cahill noted. The public's hours are limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow an hour at the beginning and end of the day for employees to clean.

Visitors' temperatures are checked when they enter and some departments, like the Register of Deeds, require appointments.

Some of Lexington County's library branches reopened to limited capacity in September.

With the declining coronavirus case numbers and increase in vaccinations, the county could return to normal operating hours soon, Cahill said.