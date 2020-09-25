Richland County bridge demolition work postponed for USC football

A planned bridge demolition project along Interstate 77 this weekend has been postponed to accommodate traffic into Williams-Brice Stadium for the kickoff of University of South Carolina football.

The S.C. Department of Transportation said Friday that the work will be shifted to an undetermined date. USC will host Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in front of an expected crowd of 20,000 – a quarter of the stadium’s capacity.

No new date was announced.

Lane closures and detours on I-77 were planned between Percival Road (mile marker 15) to Killian Road (mile marker 22) because the highway needs to be shut down in both directions for 1.2 miles from the Two Notch Road interchange to the S.C. 277 exit for the demolition work.

Crews will demolish the old SC 277 northbound bridge over I-77 that was replaced this month, transportation officials said.