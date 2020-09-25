You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Richland County bridge demolition work postponed for USC football

  • Updated
Gamecocks defense

South Carolina opens the season Saturday night against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina

A planned bridge demolition project along Interstate 77 this weekend has been postponed to accommodate traffic into Williams-Brice Stadium for the kickoff of University of South Carolina football.

The S.C. Department of Transportation said Friday that the work will be shifted to an undetermined date. USC will host Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in front of an expected crowd of 20,000 – a quarter of the stadium’s capacity.

No new date was announced.

Lane closures and detours on I-77 were planned between Percival Road (mile marker 15) to Killian Road (mile marker 22) because the highway needs to be shut down in both directions for 1.2 miles from the Two Notch Road interchange to the S.C. 277 exit for the demolition work.

Crews will demolish the old SC 277 northbound bridge over I-77 that was replaced this month, transportation officials said.

Follow Adam Benson on Twitter @AdamNewshound12.

Tags

Benson joined The Post and Courier's Columbia bureau in November 2019. A native of Boston, he spent three years at the Greenwood Index-Journal and has won multiple South Carolina Press Association awards for his reporting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News