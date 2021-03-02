Richland County approves new rules taking away credit cards from council members

COLUMBIA — Elected officials in Richland County will no longer carry government spending cards under an updated policy.

Under new rules approved by Richland County Council on March 2, a county employee within the office of each elected official will be trained to handle the cards and make purchases on the official's behalf.

The changes come after then-Councilwoman Dalhi Myers was indicted in December on numerous charges related to misuse of a county credit card.

Council members will likely go through the council clerk for requested purchases.

County administrators surveyed some of South Carolina's largest counties on how they treated credit card use among politicians and found that Charleston, York, Greenville, Spartanburg and Lexington counties don't allow council members to carry cards.

An independent auditor found Richland County needed more oversight of the cards, county administrator Leonardo Brown told a county finance committee in February.

As part of the updated rules, Richland County department heads are responsible for imposing guidelines for the card within their departments and can designate someone to oversee the card.

Department heads also are responsible for reviewing monthly statements, investigating charges that appear inappropriate and will regularly audit card spending.

Council Chairman Paul Livingston and Yvonne McBride were the only County Council members still carrying cards, according to a list of elected and appointed officials with cards prepared by the county. Amy McCulloch, a longtime Richland County probate judge, is the only other official on the list.

"I’m glad to see that the administration has put in some type of internal controls that were missing in the past for a better check and balance and for more efficiency," McBride said before the council voted to approve the new policy.

Myers was indicted by a state grand jury Dec. 18 on numerous charges alleging she used her government credit card to pay for personal trips and other personal expenses. The indictment alleged Myers gave false reasons for why the purchases were legitimate.

She was suspended from office for the remaining days of her term by Gov. Henry McMaster and her law license suspended by the S.C. Supreme Court. Myers had lost her seat in a primary election defeat in June.