Richland County acknowledges illegal vote, reapproves $1M to fired administrator

COLUMBIA — Richland County acknowledged it erred in a vote to pay fired administrator Gerald Seals almost $1 million, with County Council formally reapproving the same deal almost three years later.

The decision comes after a judge ruled in October that the County Council violated state open-meetings law on Seals' settlement in a vote during a private session in May 2018. Columbia attorney Joe McCulloch sued the county on behalf of a local businessman after the initial vote, saying the process had violated the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The order issued by Judge Jocelyn Newman did not compel Seals to return any or all of the settlement money.

Among other issues, Seals was fired after two years amid an ongoing spat with council over his plans for the Richland Renaissance, a $144 million project to upgrade county facilities, including a new courthouse. Those plans have since been abandoned, though the county owns empty anchor stores at Columbia Place Mall as part of the project.

Seals told The Post and Courier in February that though the saga hurt his public reputation, he did not intend to reopen negotiations to win a bigger payout.

Council deliberations about what to do after Newman's ruling have lingered for five months, taking a turn after fall elections changed the makeup of the elected body over the state's second-largest county.

After two hours in a closed-door session March 16, Richland County Council emerged and voted to formally approve the deal under the original terms in order to comply with state law and the judge's order. The vote was to settle "any and all claims" between the county and Seals as stipulated in original terms.

"Additionally, the county regrets FOIA errors that occurred in the original vote on the settlement agreement and wishes Mr. Seals well in his future endeavors," the motion read by councilman Overture Walker said.

Council members Bill Malinowski, Derrek Pugh, Joe Walker and Chakisse Newton voted against the measure. Chairman Paul Livingston, Yvonne McBride, Allison Terracio, Gretchen Barron, Jesica Mackey , Cheryl English and Overture Walker voted to approve it.

Some council members had said they wanted to invite Seals before the public to talk about the circumstances of his firing and the settlement before the deal was approved a second time. Taxpayers should hear from Seals why the county paid $984,000 in public money for Seals to go away, council members Joe Walker and Newton have told The Post and Courier.

The council, which then included Seals ally Dalhi Myers, voted in November to give Seals a public hearing and acknowledge he had been improperly fired and his career and reputation negatively affected.

Myers traded text messages with Seals during settlement talks in 2018, telling him at one point, "Don’t counter small or reasonable. Go big." The texts were revealed in the lawsuit filed over the settlement by McCulloch.

But five new council members have been seated since the fall vote, and a similar motion proposed by Joe Walker to grant Seals a public hearing was voted down during a meeting March 2. Myers was among those who lost seats. She was indicted on charges for misusing a county credit card and campaign cash in December.

After Walker's failed motion, Livingston seemed to indicate the vote didn't prevent Seals from appearing at a public hearing.

The 11-person council has eight new members since the original settlement deal, and the vote March 16 could be a signal the body wants to move on from Seals' tumultuous tenure.