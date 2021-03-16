Richland County acknowledges illegal vote, reapproves $1 million to fired administrator

COLUMBIA — Richland County acknowledged it erred in a vote to pay fired administrator Gerald Seals almost $1 million, with County Council formally reapproving the same deal almost three years later.

The decision comes after a judge ruled in October that County Council violated state open-meetings law in a vote on Seals' settlement in May 2018. Attorney Joe McCulloch sued the county on behalf of a local businessman after the initial vote, saying the process had violated the state's Freedom of Information Act.

Judge Jocelyn Newman agreed, saying the settlement vote was invalid because council didn't follow the law. Newman affirmed the ruling in an order Jan. 29.

The order didn't compel Seals to return any or all of the settlement money.

After two hours in a closed-door session March 16, County Council emerged and voted to formally approve the deal under the original terms in order to comply with state law and the judge's order. The vote was to settle "any and all claims" between the county and Seals as stipulated in original terms.

"Additionally, the county regrets FOIA errors that occurred in the original vote on the settlement agreement and wishes Mr. Seals well in his future endeavors," the motion read by Councilman Overture Walker said.

Council members Bill Malinowski, Derrek Pugh, Joe Walker and Chakisse Newton voted against the measure. Chairman Paul Livingston, Yvonne McBride, Allison Terracio, Gretchen Barron, Overture Walker, Jesica Mackey and Cheryl English voted to approve.

Some council members had said they wanted to invite Seals before the public to talk about the circumstances of his firing and the settlement before the deal was approved a second time. Taxpayers should hear from Seals why the county paid $984,000 in public money for Seals to go away, council members Joe Walker and Chakisse Newton have told The Post and Courier.

The council voted in November to give Seals a public hearing and acknowledge he had been improperly fired and his career and reputation negatively affected. But five new council members have been seated since then, and a similar motion proposed by Joe Walker to grant Seals a public hearing was voted down during a meeting March 2.

After Joe Walker's failed motion, Livingston seemed to indicate the vote didn't prevent Seals from appearing at a public hearing. The 11-person council has eight new members since the original settlement deal, and the vote March 16 could be a signal the body wants to move on from tumultuous topic.