Richland 2 school district updating its safety plan in wake of bus hijacking

COLUMBIA — Three weeks after a Richland Two school bus was hijacked at gunpoint, district officials are recommending updated safety plans that would include bus evacuation drills.

The board for suburban Northeast Columbia schools took no action on the changes at its May 25 board meeting — the first since the May 6 hijacking. But board members are expected to review the proposal and vote on it in June.

“Really, this policy as originally written focuses heavily on fire and how fire is handled,” said Will Anderson, the district’s chief operations officer.

A more robust version of the district’s policy would drill students, faculty and staff on other vulnerabilities such as active shooters, severe weather and spot checks of surveillance systems and other safety equipment.

The school bus involved in the hijacking was equipped with high-definition, color cameras as the result of a $381 million voter-approved bond referendum in 2018. Officials said $7.5 million of that was set aside to modernize the district’s fleet.

“I think it’s important for the public to know that’s been put to use already,” board Chairman James Manning said May 25.

District leaders said the revisions weren’t in direct response to the hijacking but came based on suggestions from the S.C. School Boards Association.

A Fort Jackson trainee commandeered a bus en route to Forest Lake Elementary that was carrying 18 students.

Authorities identified the man as 23-year-old Jovan Collazo. He faces more than two dozen charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping.

Fort Jackson Commanding Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said the trainee — in his third week of basic training — did not have ammunition in his weapon and seemed to be trying to make his way back home.

Collazo, who remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, requested a preliminary hearing, but no date has been set yet, according to court documents. Preliminary hearings are used by judges to determine whether there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial.