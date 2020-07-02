Protesters demand firing of Columbia officer who shot man in back of head after traffic stop

COLUMBIA — About 50 protesters gathered Thursday outside the Columbia Police Department’s downtown headquarters to demand the firing of an officer who shot a Black man in the back of the head last year after a traffic stop that devolved into a crash.

"Fire Officer Rollins," they chanted in the sweltering heat, referencing Sean Rollins by name and holding signs that read "Stop racist police terror!"

The August 2019 shooting has gained renewed attention amid nationwide protests of police brutality and last week’s news that Sir Brandon Legette, 29, who survived the incident, has filed a lawsuit against Rollins and the police department.

That complaint alleges Rollins, who joined the department in July 2018, used excessive force in shooting Legette after the pair struggled over control of Legette’s SUV before it skidded down an embankment near a Columbia Food Lion.

Legette’s attorney, Marc Brown, held a press conference last week labelling the shooting “an attempted execution” and calling for Rollins’ firing.

Columbia police countered by blasting Brown’s press conference as “inaccurate, incomplete, and irresponsible.”

Chief Skip Holbrook in a statement said he understands some people distrust law enforcement and is committed to accountability and transparency.

“We stand at a defining moment in history and each of us must work through meaningful and thoughtful processes to effect positive change and reform,” he wrote. “We cannot do this if individuals choose to misrepresent facts and provide false narratives in an effort to divide our community.”

The dispute, coupled with Thursday’s protest, highlights the heightened scrutiny on police treatment of Black people, especially after George Floyd was killed when a Minnesota policeman knelt on his neck.

Local protests over the past month outside the S.C. Statehouse and Columbia police headquarters also have highlighted the case of Joshua Ruffin, a Black teenager who was fatally shot in April by a white officer who said Ruffin pulled a gun during a foot chase through a north Columbia neighborhood.

Columbia’s top prosecutor, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, declined to charge that officer, Kevin Davis, last week. Protesters Thursday called for Davis to be fired, as well as Rollins, during a demonstration that lasted less than an hour and remained peaceful throughout.

Gipson decided not to charge Rollins, ruling that the officer’s shooting of Legette was justified.

Rollins pulled over Legette around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2019, in the parking lot of a Food Lion on Broad River Road after Legette flashed his lights and passed him with an illegible paper tag.

Rollins’ body camera footage of the incident shows Legette pleading with officers to leave him alone. He said he had just gotten off work at Owen Steel and planned to sleep in his car before starting a shift at the Food Lion at 6 a.m. Questioned by officers, Legette also admitted he had been driving the Dodge Journey with a suspended license, fake tag and no insurance.

The footage shows Legette refused orders from officers to exit his SUV. Legette later said he stayed in the car because he was afraid of the officers surrounding him.

Rollins’ body camera captured him trying to pull Legette out of the SUV, then getting into the vehicle with Legette as the SUV sped forward through the grocery store parking lot.

Columbia police previously said Legette dragged Rollins through the parking lot, but dash cam footage shows Rollins was at least partially in the vehicle with his feet off the ground. Rollins was grabbing Leggette and the steering wheel as the SUV sped forward.

Rollins pleaded with Legette to stop as the SUV’s engine revved before the crash. The body camera fell into the floorboard at some point during the struggle.

Collins said Legette continued to resist after the crash, grabbing one of Rollins' arms and appearing to reach for something underneath himself, which Rollins said he assumed was a weapon.

He said Legette "was still actively resisting" and that Collins feared for his life.

He tried to shoot Legette, but the gun misfired, so he hit Legette with the pistol before shooting him once in the back of the head, Rollins told investigators.

The body camera video shows Legette’s head jolting forward as Rollins hits him and shoots him from behind.

Legette then can be heard moaning in pain and telling Rollins, “I quit, I give up,” as the officer pleads with him to stop moving.

Solicitor Gipson said last year Rollins was justified in shooting Legette to protect himself and others.

Legette’s attorney, Brown, strongly disagrees. He said Rollins couldn’t control himself and doesn’t belong in the police department. Brown also called the State Law Enforcement Division’s investigation of the shooting a sham. SLED has defended its investigation.

The investigation noted that after the incident, police found a stolen handgun near Legette's driver's-side door.

Legette is facing a handful of charges from the incident, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a stolen pistol, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle without insurance and using a false license plate.

“At the time of the situation, I was just terrified,” Legette said at last week’s press conference. “I’m just appreciative and thankful to be here today.”