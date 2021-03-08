Prosecutors charge dozens more in sprawling 'Prison Empire' case tied to illegal phones

COLUMBIA — South Carolina prosecutors have charged 47 more people in what they call a sprawling drug empire directed by prison inmates with illegal cellphones.

The additional indictments announced March 8 bring the total arrested to 100, including 10 inmates. They collectively face several hundred charges in the drug trafficking case dubbed "Prison Empire," which included the seizure of 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and 82 guns, said Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Beyond drug trafficking, other charges in the case that started in Pickens County include burglary and kidnapping, involving an alleged order from prison over owed drug money. Most of the drugs in the case were meth and heroin. Others trafficked with inmates pulling the strings include fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, according to prosecutors.

The drug ring is responsible for more than 1,000 kilograms of meth alone trafficked in South Carolina, mostly in the Upstate, according to prosecutors.

Indictments were first brought in Greenville County court in 2019.

Wilson and state prisons director Bryan Stirling said the additional charges, with more expected, underscore the need to jam cellphones in the state prisons to prevent inmates from orchestrating crimes while locked up.

"Enough is enough," Wilson said during a news conference in the State Grand Jury room on Statehouse grounds. "Until we can jam these cellphones, we're not going to be able to stem the tide of drugs pouring into South Carolina."

Of the 10 inmates charged, two possessed cellphones and meth when officers rounded them up this week for their bond hearing, prosecutors allege.

Those outsize the razor wire aiding in the scheme included a law firm paralegal, who's accused of smuggling meth into the prison system by sending it in hollowed out documents through the mail, Wilson said.

Prosecutors will seek life without parole for two of the inmates, he said.

One is Nicanor Perez Rodriguez, an inmate already serving multiple sentences for drug trafficking since 2009, who newly faces burglary and kidnapping charges. The other is Warren Brent Chastain, imprisoned since 2013 for trafficking meth, who faces more charges of trafficking meth and heroin, according to Wilson's office and state records.

"This is one more tragic example of the damage illegal cellphones do in the hands of inmates," said state prisons Director Bryan Stirling. "It is past time for Congress to act."

A nearly 90-year-old federal law bars states and local agencies from jamming the public airwaves. Stirling has lobbied to change that since becoming Corrections director in 2013 and has traveled to Washington several times to testify.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized jamming in federal facilities but not state or local ones.

The telecommunications industry has argued that prison jamming would interrupt service for nearby residents and first responders. But Stirling contends that's already been disproven, including in a previous federal test at Broad River Correctional Institution.

Cellphone use in prisons has long been blamed for gang violence and criminal enterprise, including helping fuel a riot in maximum-security Lee Correctional in 2018, which left seven inmates dead and 22 others injured.

Federal legislation introduced in 2019 by Republican U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina would have given state prisons direct authority to use jamming equipment to shut down prisoners' cellphones. Co-sponsors of an identical bill filed in the U.S. House included South Carolina GOP Reps. Will Timmons, Tom Rice and Ralph Norman. But they went nowhere.

The "Prison Empire" case is focused in the Upstate and investigated by numerous agencies including county sheriff's offices from Anderson to Spartanburg, the State Law Enforcement Division, Corrections, and a governor's drug task force.

The details are similar to a bust announced by federal prosecutors in December 2020 that alleges dozens of gang members orchestrated a drug empire and orchestrated violence while behind bars.

In that federal case, dozens of alleged gang members and associates were charges with a range of crimes including murder and drug trafficking, armed robbery, arson, extortion and money laundering. Of the 40 defendants in that case, 35 face life in prison.